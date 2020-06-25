« previous next »
PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77

Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 07:06:48 pm
Quote from: BTGH on Yesterday at 06:33:14 pm
Really, the defence needs to wake the fxxk up. Do we really need to continue to score 3, 4 goals before we can win games?

I dont think the issue was just the personnel in defence.

Midfield lost its shape plus we seemed to lose the ability to press Spurs effectively.

Feels like systemic issues rather than necessarily just the defenders.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 07:11:32 pm
Some lovely words about Klopp and his time here, being said by Keane, Redknapp and Daniel.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 07:14:04 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:34:25 pm
We score enough, we concede to many.

The switch off at 4-0 proves that.

To be fair we usually switch off at 0-0 so it's a huge improvement.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 07:14:37 pm
A few players went straight down the tunnel at the final whistle today.

Maybe a quiet word from the captain is in order.

Some of those players who headed straight down the tunnel have had unwavering support from the crowd. Whatever frustration you have with performance or grievance you have with the manager I think you should show your appreciation for the crowd at the end of a game.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 07:17:57 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:30:55 pm
Arsenal loses their last 2 ans City their last 3, we win this thing

Thats the spirit
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 07:18:14 pm
which players went straight down the tunnel? Didn't see
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 07:37:36 pm
Funny what not having a midweek fixture can do. We had more juice in the batteries.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 07:42:32 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:06:48 pm
I dont think the issue was just the personnel in defence.

Midfield lost its shape plus we seemed to lose the ability to press Spurs effectively.

Feels like systemic issues rather than necessarily just the defenders.

It wasn't about the defence. Bajcetic comes on as DM and was well off the pace, Spurs make 3 attacking changes but we persist with the highline. Therefore a couple of passes and they're clean through (loads of times). It took some last ditch defending to stop it going 4-3 and then more panic stations.

We could have afforded to switch off like we did if we just shut the game down. You can't do that with a DM miles off the pace and a high defensive line against a fast attack. The systemic issues are we can't shut a game down. The two Old Trafford games the obvious examples.

Today it doesn't matter but it's cost us in other games. Even last season we  blew a 3 goal lead against these. We need to adapt properly to conceding goals.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 07:58:13 pm
https://twitter.com/TheoSquiresECHO/status/1787185537297588358

Quote
Klopp: "This is a very special club. I didn't make them believe, I reminded them what happens when you believe."
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 08:00:44 pm
Dominate win
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 08:08:11 pm
Thought this game was a good representation of our season really. Play well for large parts, but we lost control and took a while for us to really take the sting out of the game. I think this problem is systematic though, rather than with personnel. That press was so off for large parts after we made the subs and then we overplayed a times.

There's plenty to be proud about of this season, but few areas where can massively improve too. And let's not forget the injuries this season which totally destroyed our momentum. City and Arsenal both got incredibly soft penalty decisions yesterday too to break the deadlocks - that sort of luck has deserted us for large parts this season. Not to make this a moan, but you need a lot of luck to win league titles too and not sure we've had much this season.

Thought Mo was back to his best today, but you can really tell he's lost that massive burst of pace he used to have.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 08:14:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:58:13 pm
https://twitter.com/TheoSquiresECHO/status/1787185537297588358

I'm going to miss his inspirational quotes.

This one is my favourite of the season.
'If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly.'
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 08:17:42 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:06:48 pm
I dont think the issue was just the personnel in defence.

Midfield lost its shape plus we seemed to lose the ability to press Spurs effectively.

Feels like systemic issues rather than necessarily just the defenders.

Looked like we went back to Trent inverting and they then exploited the space.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
Obviously delighted with the win and all that, but I thought the midfield subs were a bit naive. Of course, I have no business calling Klopp naive, but still...

We went narrow to push Spurs out wide where they are less dangerous, and knowing that our superior midfield would keep them under control. To then relinquish all that control by taking off Endo and Mac was aksing for trouble. Baj is a magnificient prospect but he was so rusty there was no way he was getting up to speed, and Grav is just not the combatative midfielder that's going to keep Sun, Richarlison and Kulusevski at bay. We handed them control of the midfield, basically.

Anyway... bummer for not getting a clean sheet, but totally happy about the win and the mostly fun football
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm
Thought we looked great for a lot of the game, movement was brilliant up until the subs. Elliott is still a little lightweight but there are few players in the division better on the ball. Quansah had a great game too.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 08:58:21 pm
Didnt see the game so cant comment other than it was great to see us go 4 up but concerning to hear that we then conceded 2 goals

A win is a win though.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 09:25:19 pm
Feels like a bit of sanity was restored today
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 09:47:33 pm
I loved that .... up till the 70th minute... then it was mad.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm
All the glass half full crowd should remember we went 4-0 up while the game was still on. That hour gave me massive excitement for next year.

then we throttled back almost fully in a late season dead rubber and they threw on 3 guys who had been sat for being shit lately so they carried the last half hour. That and five bucks will get you a coffee at Starbucks. i think.

Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 10:09:17 pm
 :D

Quote
Arne Slot says Mo Salah's goal today was great - but he had to switch off after that.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
the reason steffan came on was because we were 4 nill up

klopp obviously wanted to give him some game time before the end of the season

really impressed with harvey and quansah today

trent was great first half
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Today at 12:02:35 am
Son Heung-Min is a hell of a player. Intelligent and creative as fuck.
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Today at 02:22:00 am
Bright spot- We scored first!
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Today at 02:56:42 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:22:00 am
Bright spot- We scored first!

And second, third and fourth.   8)
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 Spur Mo 16 Robbo 45 Gakpo 50 Elliot 60 BS 73 Son 77
Today at 03:56:46 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 12:02:35 am
Son Heung-Min is a hell of a player. Intelligent and creative as fuck.

Quote
"One of the biggest mistakes in my life is not signing Son Heung-min," he admitted to KBS News in November 2021. "Outstanding player. He is fantastic, a sign of Korean football and one of the best strikers in the world."
