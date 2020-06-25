Thought this game was a good representation of our season really. Play well for large parts, but we lost control and took a while for us to really take the sting out of the game. I think this problem is systematic though, rather than with personnel. That press was so off for large parts after we made the subs and then we overplayed a times.



There's plenty to be proud about of this season, but few areas where can massively improve too. And let's not forget the injuries this season which totally destroyed our momentum. City and Arsenal both got incredibly soft penalty decisions yesterday too to break the deadlocks - that sort of luck has deserted us for large parts this season. Not to make this a moan, but you need a lot of luck to win league titles too and not sure we've had much this season.



Thought Mo was back to his best today, but you can really tell he's lost that massive burst of pace he used to have.