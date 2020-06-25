Obviously delighted with the win and all that, but I thought the midfield subs were a bit naive. Of course, I have no business calling Klopp naive, but still...
We went narrow to push Spurs out wide where they are less dangerous, and knowing that our superior midfield would keep them under control. To then relinquish all that control by taking off Endo and Mac was aksing for trouble. Baj is a magnificient prospect but he was so rusty there was no way he was getting up to speed, and Grav is just not the combatative midfielder that's going to keep Sun, Richarlison and Kulusevski at bay. We handed them control of the midfield, basically.
Anyway... bummer for not getting a clean sheet, but totally happy about the win and the mostly fun football