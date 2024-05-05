One series i can't watch is Boys From The Blackstuff, not because of the writing, but because it's a documentary [not a fictional drama] of what Liverpool [& the Merseyside region] was like in the 80s under Thatcher.



RIP Yosser



I first started going to Liverpool in the mid to late 70s and as a 16 year old it was clear to me that the city was in decline then but I found it fascinating and very quickly loved the place .but by the early 80s thatcher and her government had really started sticking the boot in and I realised that behind those front doors on those rough looking housing estates and dodgy looking high rise blocks there was real people like yosser ,Chrissy and their families breaking apart ,men like George dying but trying to keep their dignity and the cause of this was a heartless ,vindictive,evil bitch revelling in their suffering.So when boys from the black stuff was televised it was indeed a documentary and like me ,it helped open the countrys eyes to what that bitch was doing to this great city.A magnificent piece of work with magnificent performances,not least from Bernard hill.