Author Topic: R.I.P Yosser Hughes  (Read 503 times)

R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« on: May 5, 2024, 03:21:38 pm »
I just heard that Bernard Hill has passed away, a very sad day.   :(

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-68962192
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #1 on: May 5, 2024, 03:26:01 pm »
I was too young to watch it, yet I know who Yosser Hughes was.   Everyone knew.  An iconic character that captured a nation.
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #2 on: May 5, 2024, 03:35:16 pm »
RIP Bernard Hill AKA Yosser Hughes, the scene in the Boys from the Blackstuff with Souness Yosser says You look like me😂😂
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #3 on: May 5, 2024, 03:47:59 pm »
Aww sad news. RIP Bernard.  :(
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #4 on: May 5, 2024, 04:04:12 pm »
RIP Bernard .
He gave us one of the most memorable characters in British tv history with Yosser hughes.
Outstanding performance,funny,brutal and absolutely heartbreaking as his life and mental health fell apart.
The confession box scene an all time classic.
Im desperate father
Call me Dan
Im desperate Dan  :lmao
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #5 on: May 5, 2024, 04:54:43 pm »
RIP Bernard.

A friend of Mrs Spion is an actor who has done some work with him. He said he was a really nice fella.

Sad news.
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #6 on: May 5, 2024, 05:12:16 pm »
So sad to hear about this  :'(

RIP

Loved Boys From the Blackstuff.
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #7 on: May 5, 2024, 07:43:49 pm »
Yosser Hughes : Gizza job! I can do that!





Yosser Hughes : You're Graham Souness... you look like me.
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #8 on: May 5, 2024, 08:19:00 pm »
One series i can't watch is Boys From The Blackstuff, not because of the writing, but because it's a documentary [not a fictional drama] of what Liverpool [& the Merseyside region] was like in the 80s under Thatcher.

RIP Yosser
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #9 on: May 5, 2024, 09:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on May  5, 2024, 08:19:00 pm
One series i can't watch is Boys From The Blackstuff, not because of the writing, but because it's a documentary [not a fictional drama] of what Liverpool [& the Merseyside region] was like in the 80s under Thatcher.

RIP Yosser
I first started going to Liverpool in the mid to late 70s and as a 16 year old it was clear to me that the city was in decline then but I found it fascinating and very quickly loved the place .but by the early 80s thatcher and her government had really started sticking the boot in and I realised that behind those front doors on those rough looking housing estates and dodgy looking high rise blocks there was real people like yosser ,Chrissy and their families breaking apart ,men like George dying but trying to keep their dignity and the cause of this was a heartless ,vindictive,evil bitch revelling in their suffering.
So when boys from the black stuff was televised it was indeed a documentary and like me ,it helped open the countrys eyes to what that bitch was doing to this great city.
A magnificent piece of work with magnificent performances,not least from Bernard hill.
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:14:47 am »
RIP

I went to the Royal Court in Liverpool on Tuesday to see "Boys from the Blackstuff" - powerful stuff even now.

He was a great actor and I loved that he was a key character in Lord of the Rings.

RIP.
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:17:31 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on May  5, 2024, 08:19:00 pm
One series i can't watch is Boys From The Blackstuff, not because of the writing, but because it's a documentary [not a fictional drama] of what Liverpool [& the Merseyside region] was like in the 80s under Thatcher.

RIP Yosser

Why can't you watch it? I lived in Liverpool in the 80s (And still do now) and I found it powerful, compelling, moving, riviting and a really good view into what life was like for many folk.

You can't hide away from life.

Liverpool in the 80s compared to where I was living in the 70s was an absolute place in heaven and the beauty of it was the lovely and fantastic people that inhabited this wonderful city. If things got worse then the people got better. So many people helped me and I tried to help so many others - that's where my political drive came from - the idea that if things get bad for you then you can work even harder to help those worse off than yourself.
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:58:46 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on May  5, 2024, 08:19:00 pm
One series i can't watch is Boys From The Blackstuff, not because of the writing, but because it's a documentary [not a fictional drama] of what Liverpool [& the Merseyside region] was like in the 80s under Thatcher.

RIP Yosser
It is a tough watch at times but if you can steel yourself for just one episode you should make an effort for the one that focussed on Yosser Hughes. It's sad but it's also funny, the script is sensational and it's a performance from Hill that is truly stunning.
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:35:48 am »
He narrated the Wild China documentaries, could listen to him and get lost in what he was narrating, cant think of a higher compliment
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:49:56 am »
RIP Bernard.

A great actor of an iconic character.
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:54:11 am »
Sad news - an Iconic character.  A quirk of fate that he died on Graham Souness' birthday
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:22:06 pm »
I was very sad to hear about this today. Bernard Hill was a very talented actor who first came to prominence with his incredible and powerful performance when playing the character Yosser in the Boys from the Blackstuff series. The series itself was an absolute masterpiece in the way as a viewer you would be drawn into the story lines and become so invested in the characters and almost pulling for them whilst watching their daily struggles.
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:14:47 am
RIP

I went to the Royal Court in Liverpool on Tuesday to see "Boys from the Blackstuff" - powerful stuff even now.

He was a great actor and I loved that he was a key character in Lord of the Rings.

RIP.

I didn't know this was on? I wish I could have gone to see this show.
 :(
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:23:18 pm
I didn't know this was on? I wish I could have gone to see this show.
 :(

Just seen its coming to London.
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm »
Yes, Garrick Theatre London, tickets from £24

https://eventim.ticketswitch.com/book/1G5E4-boys-from-the-blackstuff/
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:00:49 pm »
Recall a scene on BFTB where Yossers in a confession booth with a priest, and says, Im desperate father Priest replies, call me Dan son.  Yosser replies,  Im desperate Dan.  And then headbutts the confession booth in frustration😄. 

Great mix of tragedy and comedy was BFTB.
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:26:02 am »
Even though he was born in Manchester I always thought of him as one of our own. I seem to remember during his audio commentary on LotR - The Two Towers that he said his line, "no parent should bury their child" came from talking with Hillsborough families.

A true legend. RIP.

EDIT: I see he's in the Responder as well. He's more Scouse than Manc this fella. ;D
Re: R.I.P Yosser Hughes
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:26:41 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:00:49 pm
Recall a scene on BFTB where Yossers in a confession booth with a priest, and says, Im desperate father Priest replies, call me Dan son.  Yosser replies,  Im desperate Dan.  And then headbutts the confession booth in frustration😄. 

Great mix of tragedy and comedy was BFTB.
I loved the scene when the policeman (played by Andrew Schofield) says "Don't but me..."  :lmao
