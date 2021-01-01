« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May  (Read 8148 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:34:33 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:54:45 pm
It will happen one day. I really cant believe a fan hasnt snapped and just gone for a ref at the game. What they get away with is unbelievable.

Fans get a bad rap, but how PMGOL haven't been attacked once is frankly astonishing.

Modern Fans have got the patience of saints.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #441 on: Today at 01:42:44 pm »
.
The 2pm kick offs...


Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Igor; Groß, Gilmour; Buonanotte, Pedro, Adingra; Welbeck.
Villa XI: Olsen; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Rogers; Diaby, Watkins.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/brighton-hove-albion-vs-aston-villa-streaming-link-1 & https://s2watch.link/8
& https://reddit10.sportshub.stream/event/br%D1%96ght%D0%BEn_%D0%B0st%D0%BEn_v%D1%96ll%D0%B0_203453448 (multiple links)


Chelsea XI: Petrović; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.
West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Souček, Álvarez; Bowen, Paquetá, Kudus; Antonio.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php & https://vipleague.im/football/chelsea-vs-west-ham-united-streaming-link-1 & https://s2watch.link/33
& https://reddit10.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81h%D0%B5ls%D0%B5%D0%B0_w%D0%B5st_h%D0%B0m_un%D1%96t%D0%B5d_203745719/ (multiple)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #442 on: Today at 01:46:05 pm »
Daniel Sturridge 😎
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #443 on: Today at 02:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 01:46:05 pm
Daniel Sturridge 😎

Great pundit, really composed and insightful. Wont get as much clicks as Keenes grumpy old man routine though.

Adingra looks bright, really promising young player.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #444 on: Today at 02:25:13 pm »
Villa player sat in the centre circle with a hamstring injury while Brighton in possession and ref stops play. I thought they were only supposed to stop play for head injuries or serious injuries now? They make it up as they go along.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #445 on: Today at 02:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 02:25:13 pm
Villa player sat in the centre circle with a hamstring injury while Brighton in possession and ref stops play. I thought they were only supposed to stop play for head injuries or serious injuries now? They make it up as they go along.

The ref is obliged to stop for a head injury, otherwise its up to the ref ultimately. Like the West Ham keepers serious injury last week.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #446 on: Today at 02:32:22 pm »
United outside the European places.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #447 on: Today at 02:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:32:22 pm
United outside the European places.


They really are gash and yet we never beat them this season.   :butt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #448 on: Today at 02:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:32:22 pm
United outside the European places.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #449 on: Today at 02:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:32:22 pm
United outside the European places.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #450 on: Today at 02:38:09 pm »
Erik tan head was going anyway, but he's definitely toast now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #451 on: Today at 02:39:14 pm »
David Moyes should be done as well
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #452 on: Today at 02:39:27 pm »
Unbelievable how we couldn't beat West Ham  :'(
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #453 on: Today at 02:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:39:14 pm
David Moyes should be done as well

How are they still 9th? Been crap for ages.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #454 on: Today at 02:39:56 pm »
Got a feeling Mourinho will be back at United this summer.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #455 on: Today at 02:40:13 pm »
Says a lot about Man Utd's season that this Chelsea side look more likely to end up playing in Europe next season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #456 on: Today at 02:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:39:45 pm
How are they still 9th? Been crap for ages.

Everyone around them is crap as well
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #457 on: Today at 02:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:39:27 pm
Unbelievable how we couldn't beat West Ham  :'(

Taylor and TNT helped.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #458 on: Today at 02:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:40:24 pm
Everyone around them is crap as well

Yet we manage to make hard work of even the shite at the bottom.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #459 on: Today at 02:43:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:40:13 pm
Says a lot about Man Utd's season that this Chelsea side look more likely to end up playing in Europe next season.

If United finished in 8th would they go Europa or Conference if they won the final?

Can't see them beating Newcastle or getting anything from Arsenal.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #460 on: Today at 02:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:43:30 pm
If United finished in 8th would they go Europa or Conference if they won the final?

If they won the FA Cup, they'd be in the Europa League next season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #461 on: Today at 02:47:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:45:22 pm
If they won the FA Cup, they'd be in the Europa League next season

So the 6th place would go Conference and 7th miss out?

Villa turn it around and win the comp it might open up the extra place.
