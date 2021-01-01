It will happen one day. I really cant believe a fan hasnt snapped and just gone for a ref at the game. What they get away with is unbelievable.
Daniel Sturridge 😎
Villa player sat in the centre circle with a hamstring injury while Brighton in possession and ref stops play. I thought they were only supposed to stop play for head injuries or serious injuries now? They make it up as they go along.
United outside the European places.
David Moyes should be done as well
How are they still 9th? Been crap for ages.
Unbelievable how we couldn't beat West Ham :'(
Everyone around them is crap as well
Says a lot about Man Utd's season that this Chelsea side look more likely to end up playing in Europe next season.
If United finished in 8th would they go Europa or Conference if they won the final?
If they won the FA Cup, they'd be in the Europa League next season
