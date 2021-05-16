« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May  (Read 6430 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #400 on: Today at 06:32:07 pm »

115+ Cheats [1] - 0 Wolves; Haaland (penalty) 12‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/b3h31r & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1786799031919808953

115+ Cheats [2] - 0 Wolves; Haaland 36' https://dubz.link/v/yap22p & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1786804678895775827

115+ Cheats [3] - 0 Wolves; Haaland (penalty) 45‎+‎3‎'‎ hat-trick - https://dubz.link/v/j86x53 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1786807780134797739
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #401 on: Today at 06:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:31:42 pm
You think United will roll over too against Arsenal to stop City.

Similarly to when we've been in title races with Man City. A lot of Man Utd fans seem to prefer City winning it over Arsenal. Which I find incredible, but hey that sums up their current state.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #402 on: Today at 06:33:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:26:59 pm
Do you think Fulham can give them a game?

Not based on what I saw today!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #403 on: Today at 06:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:31:54 pm
A title 'race' with the unpredictability and uncertainty of outcome of a Scooby Doo cartoon.

Haaland to remove that fucking ugly mask he's got on?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #404 on: Today at 06:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:33:15 pm
Not based on what I saw today!
Spurs it is then (ironically).
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #405 on: Today at 06:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:20:40 pm
City may struggle at Fulham but they are first up next weekend.

115 aren't going to drop anymore points. Some mad folks thinking a Spurs side already on the beach are going to give them a game and possibly hand Arsenal the title, no chance.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #406 on: Today at 06:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:36:07 pm
115 aren't going to drop anymore points. Some mad folks thinking a Spurs side already on the beach are going to give them a game and possibly hand Arsenal the title, no chance.
Spurs have the quality to hurt them (no way Son misses then chances Wood missed) and their record there is shite.

City just look vulnerable.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #407 on: Today at 06:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:36:07 pm
115 aren't going to drop anymore points. Some mad folks thinking a Spurs side already on the beach are going to give them a game and possibly hand Arsenal the title, no chance.

Probably more of a chance Arsenal fucks it up vs Man Utd at Old Trafford. I don't think they will because they're quite clinical unlike us when we went there and I think they'll get so many chances.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #408 on: Today at 06:39:37 pm »
I wish we got free kicks for some of the slight fouls Wolves are committing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #409 on: Today at 06:41:10 pm »
2 penalties no less.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #410 on: Today at 06:43:19 pm »
At least another team now know what it's like to foolishly hope that these drop points in the run in before they end up winning out.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #411 on: Today at 06:43:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:37:34 pm
Spurs have the quality to hurt them (no way Son misses then chances Wood missed) and their record there is shite.

City just look vulnerable.

Will Spurs try tho ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #412 on: Today at 06:45:57 pm »
Come back on!!  :o

Edit: I guess not
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #413 on: Today at 06:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:28:03 pm
The Doku challenge on Mac was pivotal.

The weird PR with Walker the day after was suspicious.
Yep. I knew then that we were not winning the league. It knocked the stuffing out of us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #414 on: Today at 06:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:43:38 pm
Will Spurs try tho ?
That's a factor.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #415 on: Today at 06:46:57 pm »
Ederson is rubbish.

Haaland though 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #416 on: Today at 06:47:59 pm »
We need the big bad wolf to blow his house down. Unfortunately, wolves are shit.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #417 on: Today at 06:50:30 pm »
Howard Webb must feel conflicted here. If city win an unprecedented fourth successive title, his lord and master will not be a happy man.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #418 on: Today at 06:51:20 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:45:57 pm
Come back on!!  :o

Edit: I guess not


 :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #419 on: Today at 06:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:43:38 pm
Will Spurs try tho ?
The players obviously will. The only factor is the crowd wont exactly be roaring the players on.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #420 on: Today at 06:52:08 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:50:30 pm
Howard Webb must feel conflicted here. If city win an unprecedented fourth successive title, his lord and master will not be a happy man.

His master is in a stable somewhere jerking off horses.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #421 on: Today at 06:53:00 pm »
Nunez would get pelters for that shot.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #422 on: Today at 06:53:14 pm »
Wolves are embarrassing.  Just going through the motions.

No way they play like this against us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #423 on: Today at 06:53:18 pm »
Were the penalties correct?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #424 on: Today at 06:53:18 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:52:08 pm
His master is in a stable somewhere jerking off horses.
Hell be twiddling knobs behind the scenes.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #425 on: Today at 06:54:10 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:53:18 pm
Were the penalties correct?
First one was one of the worst decisions Ive ever seen. Second one was soft.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #426 on: Today at 06:54:25 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:50:30 pm
Howard Webb must feel conflicted here. If city win an unprecedented fourth successive title, his lord and master will not be a happy man.

His master is money I bet.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #427 on: Today at 06:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:43:38 pm
Will Spurs try tho ?

And hand Arsenal a title  :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #428 on: Today at 06:55:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:54:10 pm
First one was one of the worst decisions Ive ever seen. Second one was soft.

Smh. Amazing how often this happens
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #429 on: Today at 06:55:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:53:00 pm
Nunez would get pelters for that shot.

Tbf we'd still be in a title race if Nunez could finish like Haaland
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #430 on: Today at 06:56:12 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 06:51:44 pm
The players obviously will. The only factor is the crowd wont exactly be roaring the players on.
Depends on tomorrow. If spurs get a win then their next game is at home to Burnley. They could still be in the hunt for fourth against city. If villa win tomorrow then its pretty much done.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #431 on: Today at 06:58:19 pm »
He's just that damn good. smh.
