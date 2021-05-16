You think United will roll over too against Arsenal to stop City.
Do you think Fulham can give them a game?
Crosby Nick never fails.
A title 'race' with the unpredictability and uncertainty of outcome of a Scooby Doo cartoon.
Not based on what I saw today!
City may struggle at Fulham but they are first up next weekend.
115 aren't going to drop anymore points. Some mad folks thinking a Spurs side already on the beach are going to give them a game and possibly hand Arsenal the title, no chance.
Spurs have the quality to hurt them (no way Son misses then chances Wood missed) and their record there is shite.City just look vulnerable.
The Doku challenge on Mac was pivotal. The weird PR with Walker the day after was suspicious.
Will Spurs try tho ?
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Come back on!! Edit: I guess not
Howard Webb must feel conflicted here. If city win an unprecedented fourth successive title, his lord and master will not be a happy man.
His master is in a stable somewhere jerking off horses.
Were the penalties correct?
First one was one of the worst decisions Ive ever seen. Second one was soft.
Nunez would get pelters for that shot.
The players obviously will. The only factor is the crowd wont exactly be roaring the players on.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]