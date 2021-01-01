They're engraved on a trophy and recorded in the history books.
With your argument you could have wished we didn't win it in 19/20 as it would have been OK for Man City to win another meaningless title.
That makes 0 sense. I want us to win the league every season.
If its a choice between Arsenal/City, I would choose City all week. It doesnt make a difference to them relatively, whereas it would be massively significant for Arsenal fans.
Whilst I appreciate the unfortunate political, economical and societal backdrop to Citys success - football at its core (and the reason we all watch it) is about bragging rights, tribalism and getting one over on your rivals. From that perspective, Arsenal winning a title would be quite sickening to watch.