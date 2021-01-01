« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May  (Read 2866 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,888
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #160 on: Today at 02:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 02:10:14 pm
I am now yeah. I wanted Arsenal to win it last year. But after seeing the carry on of their team their manager and their fans Im firmly in the camp their fan base was in their anyone but the scousers lol era.

Whats bizarre is your constant jumping on everyone who dares speak poorly of Arsenal. All afternoon youre replying to people defending their diving, even using ex Liverpool players as examples of why arsenal are right. Massively bizarre.

That's more down to you missing the points that people are making generally.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,824
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #161 on: Today at 02:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:08:29 pm
Because its meaningless if City win.

Its not. It actually puts more pressure on the idiots in the PL to do something. If this Arsenal team pushes them as close as we did Multiple times and dont win it adds more pressure and more voices. Same if they keep erasing man United records.

If arsenal win (beyond hating them and wanting them to win absolutely nothing) it becomes the league is competitive city didnt win the league
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,079
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:12:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:11:27 pm
City apologists? Fuckinghell you are a whopper.


I deleted that choice of words
Understanding our fans wanting city to win the title is beyond me though
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:37 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:13:04 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:11:53 pm
City titles are largely meaningless. They feel vapid and their fan base is so insignificant that many simply dont care. Conversely, Arsenal fans are ever present and largely insufferable

Plus there is the uncomfortable feeling that Arsenal will have done it in a similar way to us, without the sportswashing. Whereas anything City achieve can be simply dismissed as plastic.

Arsenal's pervasive 'clever'/'dark arts' antics on the pitch are some distance from the way we challenged City.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:14:42 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:13:04 pm
Arsenal's pervasive 'clever'/'dark arts' antics on the pitch are some distance from the way we challenged City.

Yes - but I meant from a resource perspective. They havent been funded by a whole nation.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,079
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 02:12:43 pm
Its not. It actually puts more pressure on the idiots in the PL to do something. If this Arsenal team pushes them as close as we did Multiple times and dont win it adds more pressure and more voices. Same if they keep erasing man United records.

If arsenal win (beyond hating them and wanting them to win absolutely nothing) it becomes the league is competitive city didnt win the league

Exactly my stance, its 4 on the bounce, 7 if we don't win it in 19/20 and that run is entirely down to cheating.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:12:53 pm
I deleted that choice of words
Understanding our fans wanting city to win the title is beyond me though

If City weren't built on cheating i'd rather they won it than this shower of diving head injury faking cheats. Right now I'd prefer neither team to win it
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:53 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:16:03 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:11:53 pm
City titles are largely meaningless.

They're engraved on a trophy and recorded in the history books.

With your argument you could have wished we didn't win it in 19/20 as it would have been OK for Man City to win another meaningless title.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,824
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:16:24 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:14:42 pm
Yes - but I meant from a resource perspective. They havent been funded by a whole nation.

Whats the name of Arsenals stadium sponsor?

Its not the same as ownership obviously but, still. Nice little bit of sports washing there.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:15 pm by Tonyh8su »
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,627
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:16:44 pm »
Haha brilliant

Fuck off Gabrielle you shithouse
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,824
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:17:56 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:16:03 pm
They're engraved on a trophy and recorded in the history books.

With your argument you could have wished we didn't win it in 19/20 as it would have been OK for Man City to win another meaningless title.


Jesus man, we fuckin hate Arsenal and dont want them to win the league. Nobody cares about City nobody knows any city fans and we all hope theyll have their victories erased. This is a mental fucking statement.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,301
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:08:29 pm
Because its meaningless if City win.
I don't why people keep saying this, where does this notion come from?
If they win this league it's gonna be written in history that they won four on the trot - who the fuck wants that stat?





« Last Edit: Today at 02:19:43 pm by John C »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,079
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:18:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:14:46 pm
Exactly my stance, its 4 on the bounce, 7 if we don't win it in 19/20 and that run is entirely down to cheating.

But theyll have won the league again ..
more glory .. more young fans buying their shirts and becoming fans etc etc
How can the same Liverpool fans believe the system is totally corrupt im favor of city but also believe anything will be done just because theyve won 5 not 4 titles or whatever

Arsenal have spent a  decent amount but theyve done it within the rules, actually have a big fan base and arent backed by a brutal autocratic state . Im missing something clearly
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,627
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:20:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:16:03 pm
They're engraved on a trophy and recorded in the history books.

With your argument you could have wished we didn't win it in 19/20 as it would have been OK for Man City to win another meaningless title.


Arsenal would be winning the league

City buying another

It's up to the personal viewpoint what you'd rather us better

Let's say you're in a boxing match. You lose to an opponent who's the same as you or you lose to one on steroids. Which one is preferable
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,079
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:20:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:18:43 pm
But theyll have won the league again ..
more glory .. more young fans buying their shirts and becoming fans etc etc
How can the same Liverpool fans believe the system is totally corrupt im favor of city but also believe anything will be done just because theyve won 5 not 4 titles or whatever

Arsenal have spent a  decent amount but theyve done it within the rules, actually have a big fan base and arent backed by a brutal autocratic state . Im missing something clearly

If they keep dominating people might wake up, otherwise they will just continue to cheat and cheat and cheat and no-one will care.

I want these gone from the league, I want every title stripped from them, I hate them.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:20:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:18:43 pm
But theyll have won the league again ..
more glory .. more young fans buying their shirts and becoming fans etc etc
How can the same Liverpool fans believe the system is totally corrupt im favor of city but also believe anything will be done just because theyve won 5 not 4 titles or whatever

Arsenal have spent a  decent amount but theyve done it within the rules, actually have a big fan base and arent backed by a brutal autocratic state . Im missing something clearly

Some people just find Arsenal winning the league less palatable than City winning it. There's no right answer, it's a personal choice.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,888
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #175 on: Today at 02:22:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:20:16 pm
If they keep dominating people might wake up, otherwise they will just continue to cheat and cheat and cheat and no-one will care.

I want these gone from the league, I want every title stripped from them, I hate them.

If they continue to dominate like this, it becomes ever more difficult for any other club to break the chain. Ourselves including. That is not going to do anything other than kill off the league altogether and it will end up with Abu Dhabi winning more influence in the game, becoming more accepted and eventually we will have games being played there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #176 on: Today at 02:22:52 pm »

When we were the only team challenging City Arsenal and others were cheering for City so how can someone be that weak to want Arsenal to win. City winning it again expose their cheating more. Arsenal winning is another argument for the media to use.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #177 on: Today at 02:22:58 pm »
Everybody is entitled to his opinion but that apologist line made me chuckle because I knew someone would take it out of context.

Anyway, it's still not in Arsenal's hands and what we want doesn't really matter because we're just spectators.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,888
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #178 on: Today at 02:23:04 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:20:45 pm
Some people just find Arsenal winning the league less palatable than City winning it. There's no right answer, it's a personal choice.

Wow, just wow.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
« Reply #179 on: Today at 02:23:28 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:16:03 pm
They're engraved on a trophy and recorded in the history books.

With your argument you could have wished we didn't win it in 19/20 as it would have been OK for Man City to win another meaningless title.

That makes 0 sense. I want us to win the league every season.

If its a choice between Arsenal/City, I would choose City all week. It doesnt make a difference to them relatively, whereas it would be massively significant for Arsenal fans.

Whilst I appreciate the unfortunate political, economical and societal backdrop to Citys success - football at its core (and the reason we all watch it) is about bragging rights, tribalism and getting one over on your rivals. From that perspective, Arsenal winning a title would be quite sickening to watch.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 