Read this post the other day and was annoyed with myself that I'd never watched Get Carter, despite intending to for years.



Then coincidently, saw it was on terrestrial TV the other night (BBC2 I think). So, I recorded it for later this week



I saw it on its release and took a girl on our first date. Probably be cancelled for that now what with the violence, drugs, child grooming and porn the film portrays.Rewatched it last night and realised how unflinchingly bleak the film is. I think the thing that disturbed me the most was the unceremonious dumping of the colliery waste in the North Sea.