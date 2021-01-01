« previous next »
Author Topic: Favourite 5 British films ever

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 07:31:12 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 12:15:10 pm
I hope '10 Rillington Place' is here.

Superb.

yeah top film that
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:52:55 pm
24hr party people
Scum
Get Carter
The Wicker Man
The Innocents (the original)
Dowahwiddy

  • diddy doo diddy dey do doh dondey doh
  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Reply #162 on: Today at 03:28:38 am
Trainspotting
The Italian job
Porridge
The full monty
Carry on ........
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 24,749
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Reply #163 on: Today at 10:53:51 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:10:51 am
Read this post the other day and was annoyed with myself that I'd never watched Get Carter, despite intending to for years.

Then coincidently, saw it was on terrestrial TV the other night (BBC2 I think). So, I recorded it for later this week :)

I saw it on its release and took a girl on our first date. Probably be cancelled for that now what with the violence, drugs, child grooming and porn the film portrays.

Rewatched it last night and realised how unflinchingly bleak the film is. I think the thing that disturbed me the most was the unceremonious dumping of the colliery waste in the North Sea. ;D
