Author Topic: Favourite 5 British films ever

Draex

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Yesterday at 04:48:25 pm
The Italian Job
Ray K

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Yesterday at 05:02:46 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:48:25 pm
The Italian Job
The Italian Job is an entertaining caper. But it's definitely not a great movie.

I looked at the Wiki entry for BAFTA Best British Film awards. In just 1948 and 1949, 5 of the nominated films were: Hamlet, The Red Shoes, Kind Hearts & Coronets, The Third Man, Whisky Galore. That might do for your list. Well maybe chuck in your favourite David Lean instead of Whisky Galore and you probably have a rock solid 5 that would be hard to argue against.
mattD

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  8, 2024, 07:08:11 pm
No love for Local Hero or Shirley Valentine?

My top rated British film a few pages back.

I highly recommend Bill Forsyth's adaptation of Marilynne Robinson's novel Housekeeping. He wrote the script too. It's set in America and American financed so doesn't really count as British but is probably one of the saddest, understated and most melancholy films you'll ever see. A faithful and perfect adaptation. Very much a hidden masterpiece.
TepidT2O

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 03:01:25 pm
I can't believe I haven't mentioned the Paddington films. 😀
Paddington 2 is a perfect film. There arent many.  Films that could not have been made better.
Baby Huey

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 05:27:41 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm
My top rated British film a few pages back.

I highly recommend Bill Forsyth's adaptation of Marilynne Robinson's novel Housekeeping. He wrote the script too. It's set in America and American financed so doesn't really count as British but is probably one of the saddest, understated and most melancholy films you'll ever see. A faithful and perfect adaptation. Very much a hidden masterpiece.
So you're that other person that saw this gem of a film. I don't know many outside of those I recommended Housekeeping to that have seen this. It's Lahti's finest work, along with Running On Empty, imo. A must see film.
Elmo!

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 08:04:58 am
Due to this thread I actually watched Local Hero for the first time in something like 20 years last night. I'd forgotten how good it is.

That's another one for my list, one more to go to make 5.  ;D
kavah

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 09:41:17 am
^ looking at the Bafta's reminded I like the Le Carre movies
James Mason as Smiley in The Deadly Affair
Gary Oldman plays Smiley in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
And Richard Burton as Leamas in The Spy Who Came in from the Cold

I'd happily rewatch all of those
Ray K

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 09:44:24 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm
Paddington 2 is a perfect film. There arent many.  Films that could not have been made better.
I am 100% serious when I say that Hugh Grant was robbed of a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for that film.

Same with Jason Isaacs in the Death of Stalin (Hello to Jason).
smutchin

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 10:05:19 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 09:41:17 am
And Richard Burton as Leamas in The Spy Who Came in from the Cold

That one has passed me by but I love the book and can imagine Burton being perfect as Leamas. Must check it out.
9 kemlyn road

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 05:42:51 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:48:25 pm
The Italian Job
Its a good piece of entertainment with the classic mini car chase scenes and the odd ending .
Michael Caine by this point felt he was just being offered these sort roles and was worried that he was getting type cast playing the cheeky chappy cockney that hed played in the ipcress file series and Alfie .
This led him to take the part of Jack carter in get carter ,although a Londoner he was the complete opposite in being a violent cold ruthless killer .
A great film ,shot entirely on location in Newcastle and other north  east locations which helped bring a raw ,bleak ,cold realism to the film.Caine was excellent in the lead role and supported by a great cast and a classic soundtrack ,showed he was more than a corblimey cheeky cockney ,played the ruthless gangster to perfection.
One of the best British films ever made ,a classic .
RedDeadRejection

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 05:52:22 pm
Paddington 2 is a masterpiece agreed.
So Howard Philips

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 05:54:52 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 05:42:51 pm
Its a good piece of entertainment with the classic mini car chase scenes and the odd ending .
Michael Caine by this point felt he was just being offered these sort roles and was worried that he was getting type cast playing the cheeky chappy cockney that hed played in the ipcress file series and Alfie .
This led him to take the part of Jack carter in get carter ,although a Londoner he was the complete opposite in being a violent cold ruthless killer .
A great film ,shot entirely on location in Newcastle and other north  east locations which helped bring a raw ,bleak ,cold realism to the film.Caine was excellent in the lead role and supported by a great cast and a classic soundtrack ,showed he was more than a corblimey cheeky cockney ,played the ruthless gangster to perfection.
One of the best British films ever made ,a classic .

And the pseudo electronic backing track to the closing scene on that bleak seascape fits perfectly.
Hazell

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 06:02:49 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:44:24 am
I am 100% serious when I say that Hugh Grant was robbed of a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for that film.

Same with Jason Isaacs in the Death of Stalin (Hello to Jason).

Need to watch Death of Stalin again. Been a while.
John_P

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 06:03:54 pm
Might be of interest as so many people have mentioned their films in this thread but I've just been the cinema to see Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger.

Absolutely wonderful overview of their career and partnership told through their films, archive footage, and Marty Scorsese waxing lyrical about them for two hours.
So Howard Philips

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 06:05:22 pm
Quote from: John_P on Today at 06:03:54 pm
Might be of interest as so many people have mentioned their films in this thread but I've just been the cinema to see Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger.

Absolutely wonderful overview of their career and partnership told through their films, archive footage, and Marty Scorsese waxing lyrical about them for two hours.

Just noticed that today at our local cinema.

May give it a go.
Draex

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 06:15:01 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 05:42:51 pm
Its a good piece of entertainment with the classic mini car chase scenes and the odd ending .
Michael Caine by this point felt he was just being offered these sort roles and was worried that he was getting type cast playing the cheeky chappy cockney that hed played in the ipcress file series and Alfie .
This led him to take the part of Jack carter in get carter ,although a Londoner he was the complete opposite in being a violent cold ruthless killer .
A great film ,shot entirely on location in Newcastle and other north  east locations which helped bring a raw ,bleak ,cold realism to the film.Caine was excellent in the lead role and supported by a great cast and a classic soundtrack ,showed he was more than a corblimey cheeky cockney ,played the ruthless gangster to perfection.
One of the best British films ever made ,a classic .

I probably remember it fondly because I watched it as a kid, some great bits in it for sure.

Does James Bond count as British?
9 kemlyn road

Re: Favourite 5 British films ever
Today at 06:18:57 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:54:52 pm
And the pseudo electronic backing track to the closing scene on that bleak seascape fits perfectly.
Yes, how it just ends with those few bars of that soundtrack bookends the film with the bleakness perfectly and it starts with same few bars of the music when hes preparing to leave London at the start after being warned not to go up there.very stylish in the way its used in the opening credits during the train journey and then peters out as he arrives in Newcastle.
