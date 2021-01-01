The Italian Job



Its a good piece of entertainment with the classic mini car chase scenes and the odd ending .Michael Caine by this point felt he was just being offered these sort roles and was worried that he was getting type cast playing the cheeky chappy cockney that hed played in the ipcress file series and Alfie .This led him to take the part of Jack carter in get carter ,although a Londoner he was the complete opposite in being a violent cold ruthless killer .A great film ,shot entirely on location in Newcastle and other north east locations which helped bring a raw ,bleak ,cold realism to the film.Caine was excellent in the lead role and supported by a great cast and a classic soundtrack ,showed he was more than a corblimey cheeky cockney ,played the ruthless gangster to perfection.One of the best British films ever made ,a classic .