The Italian Job



The Italian Job is an entertaining caper. But it's definitely not a great movie.I looked at the Wiki entry for BAFTA Best British Film awards. In just 1948 and 1949, 5 of the nominated films were: Hamlet, The Red Shoes, Kind Hearts & Coronets, The Third Man, Whisky Galore. That might do for your list. Well maybe chuck in your favourite David Lean instead of Whisky Galore and you probably have a rock solid 5 that would be hard to argue against.