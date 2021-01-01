Nunez will bag a hattrick today. 😃Tierney will probably disallow them, though.
can carvalho play for liverpool now that the championship season is over ?
Salah, Gakpo, Diaz front three looks like.
We owe this lot for parading their families around pitch to Robbie Williams music after beating us with 9 men, to a last min own goal, after a perfectly good goal was disallowed due to an unprecedented VAR error.So naturally be 1-0 down after 10 mins.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Jurgs going for the slowest midfield you'll ever see. Still, should be enough v these you'd hope.
Agree there is a total lack of athleticism. Will be I interesting to see how it works out. Busquets Xavi Inseista wasn't very athletic. Think football has changed though. Counter attacking is huge now
Why do people insist on dissing our good players?
Salah, Gakpo, Diaz front three looks like. Considering the high line they love to play Id have started Nunez but Klopp seems fed up with him.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Top 3 secured with the Villa result
Yep, whens the last time we had absolutely nothing to play for in any sense with 3 games remaining? Feels weirdly relaxing.
Relaxing perhaps. But give me the stress of a game with meaning or a title run in any day
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]