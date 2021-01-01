Agree there is a total lack of athleticism. Will be I interesting to see how it works out. Busquets Xavi Inseista wasn't very athletic. Think football has changed though. Counter attacking is huge now



They were an anomaly though in that they played keep ball in midfield so the opposition rarely got the ball to expose any lack of athleticism.Xavi I feel is the greatest CM to ever play the game. That 360 degree turn of his when a player approached was a thing of beauty. His crisp, metronomic passing unlike anything the game has ever seen. We saw how good Thiago was when he was on the pitch with us, yet he is was a mere apprentice to the master.