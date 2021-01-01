« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30  (Read 7680 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,566
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:01:09 pm
Nunez will bag a hattrick today. 😃

Tierney will probably disallow them, though.  :-\

I have it on good authority that the PGMOL and its referees are involved in a sweep and the official who trolls Liverpool with the worst decision of the season takes the pot. Tierney has some tough competition but I wouldn't rule him out yet.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #81 on: Today at 03:20:42 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 05:13:27 pm
can carvalho play for liverpool now that the championship season is over ?

No.

1. The transfer window isnt open.

2. Hes already played for two clubs this season so couldnt play for us even if the transfer window was open.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,491
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #82 on: Today at 03:25:49 pm »
Salah, Gakpo, Diaz front three looks like. Considering the high line they love to play Id have started Nunez but Klopp seems fed up with him.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:51 pm by Wool »
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #83 on: Today at 03:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:25:49 pm
Salah, Gakpo, Diaz front three looks like.

Should be either Gakpo or Diaz on left, not both.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #84 on: Today at 03:30:25 pm »

Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #85 on: Today at 03:31:30 pm »
Jurgs going for the slowest midfield you'll ever see. Still, should be enough v these you'd hope.
Logged

Online El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,477
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #86 on: Today at 03:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:03:17 pm
We owe this lot for parading their families around pitch to Robbie Williams music after beating us with 9 men, to a last min own goal, after a perfectly good goal was disallowed due to an unprecedented VAR error.

So naturally be 1-0 down after 10 mins.

Ive been convinced ever since that we would win this game comfortably because of the injustice of that away fixture and the players would want to prove a point but the last few weeks have tempered my expectations. Id be quite happy with a routine 2-0 win and have Diaz parade around the pitch afterwards with his Dad. I dont normally dislike Spurs but that was next level trolling.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,197
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #87 on: Today at 03:35:29 pm »
Only surprise there is no Tsimikas.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,208
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #88 on: Today at 03:44:35 pm »
Just win, preferbly with a ton of goals for Klopp.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #89 on: Today at 03:45:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:31:30 pm
Jurgs going for the slowest midfield you'll ever see. Still, should be enough v these you'd hope.

Agree there is a total lack of athleticism. Will be I interesting to see  how it works out. Busquets Xavi Inseista wasn't very athletic. Think football has changed though. Counter attacking is huge now
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,229
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #90 on: Today at 03:52:23 pm »
Come on reds. Gravenberch has shown promise in the last few games. Think he will get on around 60.
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #91 on: Today at 03:54:35 pm »
Just too many players out of form at once. Wanted to comment how uninspiring midfield was, but then I remembered how Jones or Szoboszlai played last few weeks. Usually not a fan of Gravenberch, but he produced few bright sparks albeit starts on the bench today.

Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:55:56 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:45:07 pm
Agree there is a total lack of athleticism. Will be I interesting to see  how it works out. Busquets Xavi Inseista wasn't very athletic. Think football has changed though. Counter attacking is huge now

I think they were a bit more well versed in retaining the ball and executing the game plan in possession like.

Cant understand why hes not started Grav. Seems mad.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,601
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:57:23 pm »
Imagine Spurs will be boosted by the Villa result if it stays like this.

Pleased to see Elliott start, but think this will be a battle, hope weve got our shooting boots on, maybe nick the win in a high scoring game like last season
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,645
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:58:03 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:57:42 pm
Why do people insist on dissing our good players?

Wait, we have good players? Based on the player threads I thought our entire squad was shit! :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:25:49 pm
Salah, Gakpo, Diaz front three looks like. Considering the high line they love to play Id have started Nunez but Klopp seems fed up with him.


Gakpo and Diaz are in the shop window  ::)
Logged

Online KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:59:58 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:45:07 pm
Agree there is a total lack of athleticism. Will be I interesting to see  how it works out. Busquets Xavi Inseista wasn't very athletic. Think football has changed though. Counter attacking is huge now

They were an anomaly though in that they played keep ball in midfield so the opposition rarely got the ball to expose any lack of athleticism.

Xavi I feel is the greatest CM to ever play the game. That 360 degree turn of his when a player approached was a thing of beauty. His crisp, metronomic passing unlike anything the game has ever seen. We saw how good Thiago was when he was on the pitch with us, yet he is was a mere apprentice to the master.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,042
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #97 on: Today at 04:03:41 pm »
Top 3 secured with the Villa result
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #98 on: Today at 04:06:35 pm »
Agree Xavi is unreal. Was bored and watched Spain 2008 and Barcelona CL wins against manure. No young midfielders up and coming like him. More Bellingham  good with athleticism types
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #99 on: Today at 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:03:41 pm
Top 3 secured with the Villa result


Yep, whens the last time we had absolutely nothing to play for in any sense with 3 games remaining? Feels weirdly relaxing.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,601
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #100 on: Today at 04:10:44 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 04:07:45 pm

Yep, whens the last time we had absolutely nothing to play for in any sense with 3 games remaining? Feels weirdly relaxing.
Relaxing perhaps. But give me the stress of a game with meaning or a  title run in any day
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #101 on: Today at 04:11:38 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:10:44 pm
Relaxing perhaps. But give me the stress of a game with meaning or a  title run in any day

100%.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,479
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #102 on: Today at 04:12:01 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 04:07:45 pm

Yep, whens the last time we had absolutely nothing to play for in any sense with 3 games remaining? Feels weirdly relaxing.
I mean, Liverpool can still finish first, as unlikely as it may seem. Have to keep going for it though.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,956
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
« Reply #103 on: Today at 04:15:46 pm »
Good to see Elliott finally get a go in midfield, hope he can make a difference today.

Hope the break has benefitted the players and with the pressure off time to put on a show.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 