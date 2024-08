really impressed with pre-season and looking forward to the ipswich game



Saw a post from someone on here a few days ago saying they not at all excited for the season.Have to say I'm totally the opposite. I can't wait for this season. I'm looking forward to it as much as any in the last several years. Very excited to see how we take to SlotBall and just in general to see the improvement from our kids.Up the Reds!