« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 132589 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,834
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 08:01:24 pm »
Quote from: philboooo on Today at 08:00:26 pm
need to get me one of those, minimise all that wasted time between sofa + toilet 😂

Has your name got a typo philpoooo?
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,395
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 08:03:30 pm »
Nyoni looks good. If the 2nd coming of Seedorf hadn't already been taken, I would say he is the 2nd coming of Seedorf.
Logged

Online philboooo

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 08:03:45 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:01:11 pm
...hasnt got his technique in regards to shooting etc.

not yet, agreed. did bale have that at 20 years old though?
Logged

Online philboooo

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 08:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:01:24 pm
Has your name got a typo philpoooo?

😂🙌💩
« Last Edit: Today at 08:07:24 pm by philboooo »
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 08:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:57:26 pm
Missed the match but was surprised to see Dom start over Elliott.

Think it ultimately depends what you want from that role right? If you want playmaking and cute passing you go for Elliott, if you want dynamism, attacking runs and the ability to overlap you go for Dom. I actually don't think either player has absolutely nailed the position in pre-season - Szoboszlai has been sloppy with the ball at times, and Elliott I think has been guilty of holding onto it too long and making the wrong decision. However both have contributed with goals and assists.

Longer-term though, I don't see a midfield of Zubimendi, Mac Allister and Elliott working - it'd be one of the least physical and most one-paced midfields in the league. I really do think you need to be fielding at least one midfielder with a bit of athleticism.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 