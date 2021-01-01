Missed the match but was surprised to see Dom start over Elliott.



Think it ultimately depends what you want from that role right? If you want playmaking and cute passing you go for Elliott, if you want dynamism, attacking runs and the ability to overlap you go for Dom. I actually don't think either player has absolutely nailed the position in pre-season - Szoboszlai has been sloppy with the ball at times, and Elliott I think has been guilty of holding onto it too long and making the wrong decision. However both have contributed with goals and assists.Longer-term though, I don't see a midfield of Zubimendi, Mac Allister and Elliott working - it'd be one of the least physical and most one-paced midfields in the league. I really do think you need to be fielding at least one midfielder with a bit of athleticism.