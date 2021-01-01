Missed the first half, how have we played?
I know about that but I've assumed the free month is if you sign for an annual sub, and I wouldn't use LFCTV beyond preseason.
Endo has done fine but you can see he is clunky receiving the ballour back 4 in general in possession is quite poor to be honest. Phillips wont play for us most likely
Nah, you can use it and then cancel before paying anything.
OK but I also expect I'd forget to do that as well and only remember I had it when it came to renew. I've got 2 footie app subscriptions already.
You can cancel straight away and still get the month free. That's what I did a couple of weeks ago.
Yeah, would be a surprise the way he's performed and the way the rest of the squad's been used. Got to imagine they're trying to find another suitor after Marseille pulled out - could see him being loaned out if noone wants to pay up
Forgot how tricky Ben Doak is. Lovely running with the ball at his feet at the defence. Puts an end product on that and he'll be a real threat.
No one is taking into account that there is no crowd and also that LP seem a lot further along in their training than Sevilla where. This team are more of mismatch overall, we just need to play a bit quicker.
Worring for Sevilla considering they play each other on Friday in the league. I think this 11 just naturally is slightly behind our earlier 11.
Who are the black armbands for btw?
Southport
They did a minute silence for the three girls before.
Nallo in ahead of VDBSeems VDB might be close to a move away
Van den Berg still not on? Yeah he's off.
how's Jones doing?
Come on lads lets finish pre season on 100%
