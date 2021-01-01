« previous next »
Pre-season 2024

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:52:43 pm
RyanBabel19:
Missed the first half, how have we played?

We haven't...
Pistolero:

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:52:48 pm
SamLad:
I know about that but I've assumed the free month is if you sign for an annual sub, and I wouldn't use LFCTV beyond preseason.

Nah, you can use it and then cancel before paying anything.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:53:20 pm
MD1990:
Endo has done fine but you can see he is clunky receiving the ball
our back 4 in general in possession is quite poor to be honest.
Phillips wont play for us most likely
thought he looked ok. few sloppy passes, but its preseason. Jones didn't look  that much better?
Should have had an assist but Gapko still on his hols  :)
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:57:22 pm
B Squad need to up their game in the second half.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:00:14 pm
Knight:
Nah, you can use it and then cancel before paying anything.
OK but I also expect I'd forget to do that as well and only remember I had it when it came to renew.  :)

I've got 2 footie app subscriptions already.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:01:34 pm
SamLad:
OK but I also expect I'd forget to do that as well and only remember I had it when it came to renew.  :)

I've got 2 footie app subscriptions already.

Yes there is that!!
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:03:35 pm
You can cancel straight away and still get the month free. That's what I did a couple of weeks ago.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:04:41 pm
Wullie160975:
You can cancel straight away and still get the month free. That's what I did a couple of weeks ago.

oh great - NOW you tell me.  :)
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:09:01 pm
Gakpo is pretty quick when he gets in his stride
Problem for him in the PL he hasnt got that quick of feet to get that yard as a left sided forward
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:12:01 pm
classycarra:
Yeah, would be a surprise the way he's performed and the way the rest of the squad's been used. Got to imagine they're trying to find another suitor after Marseille pulled out - could see him being loaned out if noone wants to pay up
Yep, really pleased with him last year so it's a shame for the guy.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:12:36 pm
Forgot how tricky Ben Doak is. Lovely running with the ball at his feet at the defence. Puts an end product on that and he'll be a real threat.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:13:34 pm
No one is taking into account that there is no crowd and also that LP seem a lot further along in their training than Sevilla where. This team are more of mismatch overall, we just need to play a bit quicker.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:13:43 pm
Tonyh8su:
Forgot how tricky Ben Doak is. Lovely running with the ball at his feet at the defence. Puts an end product on that and he'll be a real threat.

he has played well - I hope we give him a chance for the future. I don't like the idea of selling him directly.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:17:37 pm
jillc:
No one is taking into account that there is no crowd and also that LP seem a lot further along in their training than Sevilla where. This team are more of mismatch overall, we just need to play a bit quicker.

Worring for Sevilla considering they play each other on Friday in the league. I think this 11 just naturally is slightly behind our earlier 11.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:18:06 pm
Robertson off nearly scored. Looked sharp considering heas been out
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:19:03 pm
Robbo's unlucky there.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:20:08 pm
McBurnie elbows Nat in the head...
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:20:58 pm
Nat Phillips vs Oli McBurnie is a bit Kong vs Godzilla
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:21:07 pm
frag:
Worring for Sevilla considering they play each other on Friday in the league. I think this 11 just naturally is slightly behind our earlier 11.

That's interesting I would fancy them giving Seville a proper game.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:22:00 pm
Seems like every time Nat Phillips plays he does his Mummy impersonation!
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:22:14 pm
Who are the black armbands for btw?
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:23:10 pm
Robinred:
Who are the black armbands for btw?
Southport
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:24:03 pm
Robinred:
Who are the black armbands for btw?

They did a minute silence for the three girls before.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:24:25 pm
It looks a bit empty at Anfield. Slot isn't as box office as Klopp it seems.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:24:26 pm
Nallo in ahead of VDB
Seems VDB might be close to a move away
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:26:37 pm
lgvkarlos:
Southport
jillc:
They did a minute silence for the three girls before.

Ah, makes sense. Thanks.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:27:01 pm
Van den Berg still not on? Yeah he's off.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:27:37 pm
definitely apparent - although not new information - that our best passers of the ball played in the earlier game (Elliot aside)
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:28:39 pm
how's Jones doing?
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:29:10 pm
Hope well get decent money for vdb.

Nice to see Cody and Darwin having their first minutes of preseason.

Elliott should totally play with the « 1st » team instead of dom.

Found endo much better than us tour. Still work in progress but he can definitely have his chance.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:29:17 pm
That was a better move after some good work of getting out of our box.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:29:36 pm
MD1990:
Nallo in ahead of VDB
Seems VDB might be close to a move away

There's been reports that he wants to leave and that the club are in talks with a couple of Bundesliga sides. Could be media bollocks, but it tracks.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:29:38 pm
Samie:
Van den Berg still not on? Yeah he's off.
Looking like it, don't think he's really committed.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:30:54 pm
SamLad:
how's Jones doing?
been fine. but is holding on to the ball to try to draw players onto him and make space for others - made some nice feints and turns - but the others arent generally very comfortable receiving the ball so it's often been in vain
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:31:07 pm
Come on lads lets finish pre season on 100%
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:31:34 pm
lgvkarlos:
Come on lads lets finish pre season on 100%

We lost to Preston mate...
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:32:11 pm
Doak quite heavily involved in this second half

Getting loads of the ball
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:32:18 pm
SamLad:
how's Jones doing?
Doak and Jones been our best players I think.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:32:35 pm
All the posts here and in the transfer thread about Doak flattering to deceive are essentially correct arent they? Hes so, so frustrating.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:32:40 pm
Love watching him but bloody hell Doak has me shouting at the screen in a pre season friendly  ;D
