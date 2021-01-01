« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 128405 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,856
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 04:02:17 pm »
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,750
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 04:07:22 pm »
It's safe to say we've got some pretty good depth in this squad.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,021
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 04:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:02:17 pm

Small bench, with only Morton returning from the first game
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 04:09:43 pm »
Really surprised to see Phillips starting ahead of Sepp, who hasnt really put a foot wrong in pre-season.. guess hes definitely off.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,237
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 04:11:29 pm »
Nice to see Jota scoring.

Hes electric.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 04:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:02:17 pm


our squad depth looks pretty good barring injuries.

looking forward to how doak links up with nunez and gakpo.

strong squad and expect a close match but hopefully a good win
Logged

Online Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 04:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:09:43 pm
Really surprised to see Phillips starting ahead of Sepp, who hasnt really put a foot wrong in pre-season.. guess hes definitely off.

Exactly what I was thinking. Unless he's got a knock?
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 04:17:42 pm »
Maybe it's fitness-related, but Gomez only getting 15 minutes today seems a bit strange.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,856
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 04:18:57 pm »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,471
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 04:21:20 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:14:23 pm
our squad depth looks pretty good barring injuries.

looking forward to how doak links up with nunez and gakpo.

strong squad and expect a close match but hopefully a good win


Its always the same at the start of the season, we worry about the size of the squad and how many players we have. It doesnt last long though.
Logged

Offline Markus_12

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • YNWA
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 04:22:06 pm »
No Sepp?
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 04:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Markus_12 on Today at 04:22:06 pm
No Sepp?
On the bench and out the door, I would imagine.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,354
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm »
Any links?
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,350
  • RedOrDead
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 04:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Markus_12 on Today at 04:22:06 pm
No Sepp?

Think hes off in the next few weeks. Makes no sense for Phillips to be starting over him if he wasnt leaving considering how well hes played all pre season.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,135
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 04:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:11:29 pm
Nice to see Jota scoring.

Hes electric.
He would be our best forward if he could stay fit.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,367
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 04:31:14 pm »
Sorry if it's been answered before but how come no fans for the second game? Nice two for one ticket would have been a nice touch
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,856
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 04:31:14 pm
Sorry if it's been answered before but how come no fans for the second game? Nice two for one ticket would have been a nice touch

Journos saying Everton playing now at Woodison.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 04:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:07:22 pm
It's safe to say we've got some pretty good depth in this squad.
Our depth is something else.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,299
  • Meh sd f
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2698 on: Today at 04:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 04:17:42 pm
Maybe it's fitness-related, but Gomez only getting 15 minutes today seems a bit strange.
Especially both Sepp and Gomez not starting
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,856
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 04:51:06 pm »
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,568
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 04:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 04:31:14 pm
Sorry if it's been answered before but how come no fans for the second game? Nice two for one ticket would have been a nice touch
A few reasons I would think, not everyone would want to stay that long. Stewarding, policing and Staff. Would be a big headache for the club.
Logged

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 04:55:09 pm »
Phillips was excellent against Man U. He steadied the ship after we were giving the ball away and I don't remember us giving a chance up after he came on. His passing has also improved.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,810
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 04:56:07 pm »
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,568
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 04:57:28 pm »
Quote from: RF on Today at 04:55:09 pm
Phillips was excellent against Man U. He steadied the ship after we were giving the ball away and I don't remember us giving a chance up after he came on. His passing has also improved.
It always shocked me that no club has snapped him up over the years.
Logged

Online Redmoon18

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 04:58:13 pm »
Sepp in the bench is not a good sign. Hope were getting good money for him.

Nice to see nath back starting a game.

Come on boys!!
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,021
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 04:58:50 pm »
Looks like quite a few empty seats I'm afraid to say
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2706 on: Today at 04:58:53 pm »
https://wowstreams.co/100-66/826.php

slot looks rather relaxed
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2707 on: Today at 04:59:46 pm »
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2708 on: Today at 05:00:25 pm »
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,568
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2709 on: Today at 05:00:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:58:50 pm
Looks like quite a few empty seats I'm afraid to say
thought is was the Ethiad then realised the seats were red😉
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,354
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2710 on: Today at 05:00:46 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:59:46 pm
Not working for me for some reason. Any others kicking about? :)
Or me.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,021
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2711 on: Today at 05:01:30 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:59:46 pm
Not working for me for some reason. Any others kicking about? :)
try taking the -link-1 off that address
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,390
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2712 on: Today at 05:01:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:58:50 pm
Looks like quite a few empty seats I'm afraid to say

People have had enough of Slot-ball - let's be honest
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2713 on: Today at 05:02:12 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,390
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2714 on: Today at 05:04:16 pm »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,354
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2715 on: Today at 05:04:56 pm »
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,856
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2716 on: Today at 05:05:38 pm »
The Alexsports link is working.
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2717 on: Today at 05:05:42 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 