Really surprised to see Phillips starting ahead of Sepp, who hasnt really put a foot wrong in pre-season.. guess hes definitely off.
our squad depth looks pretty good barring injuries.looking forward to how doak links up with nunez and gakpo.strong squad and expect a close match but hopefully a good win
No Sepp?
Nice to see Jota scoring. Hes electric.
Sorry if it's been answered before but how come no fans for the second game? Nice two for one ticket would have been a nice touch
It's safe to say we've got some pretty good depth in this squad.
Maybe it's fitness-related, but Gomez only getting 15 minutes today seems a bit strange.
Phillips was excellent against Man U. He steadied the ship after we were giving the ball away and I don't remember us giving a chance up after he came on. His passing has also improved.
Looks like quite a few empty seats I'm afraid to say
