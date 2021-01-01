« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-season 2024

Caston

  Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,873
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2280 on: Today at 11:33:58 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:33:21 am
Robbo on the bench?

Nope, bench is all youngsters + Gomez
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 78,455
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2281 on: Today at 11:34:15 am
DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,573
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2282 on: Today at 11:34:18 am
Before people go insane when they see the subs bench remember theres two games  ;D
sminp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,979
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2283 on: Today at 11:34:43 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:33:21 am
Robbo on the bench?

Nope its a young bench. Suspect if Robbo can play itll be in the 2nd game later along with Elliott, Nunez, Jones, etc.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 78,455
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2284 on: Today at 11:34:57 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:34:18 am
Before people go insane when they see the subs bench remember theres two games  ;D

Ah yes. Forgot about that.
CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 61,973
  YNWA
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2285 on: Today at 11:35:10 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:33:21 am
Robbo on the bench?

No. I suspect he's keeping some first teamers for the second game.
Caston

  Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,873
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2286 on: Today at 11:40:48 am
Whos left for later then?

Kelleher
Robbo
Konate
VDB
Bradley
Endo
Elliott
Jones
Gakpo
Nunez
??


disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,407
  Seis Veces
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2287 on: Today at 11:42:23 am
Is the behind closed doors one gonna be available to watch?
Phineus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,371
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2288 on: Today at 11:43:20 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:42:23 am
Is the behind closed doors one gonna be available to watch?

Its on LFC TV I believe yeah.
sminp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,979
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2289 on: Today at 11:45:01 am
Think this team for Sevilla will start next week and that you can take a pretty good stab at the team for Las Palmas:

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van den Berg
Robbo (if fit)

Endo
Jones

Doak/Gordon (depending on where his loan is up to)
Elliott
Gakpo

Nunez
Phineus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,371
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2290 on: Today at 11:49:55 am
Really looking forward to how Trent will play - inverted or playing with width.

Will probably tell us a lot about type of defender were looking for.
emitime

  RAWK Supporter
  Kopite
  • ******
  Posts: 950
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2291 on: Today at 11:53:38 am
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 10:29:40 am
The last time we played Sevilla

Sevilla 2 - 1 Liverpool
FRIENDLY
FENWAY PARK | SUNDAY 21 JULY 2019

Was that the game where they were putting in awful challenges all game? Hopefully none of that today..
DiggerJohn

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,422
  Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2292 on: Today at 11:53:41 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:49:55 am
Really looking forward to how Trent will play - inverted or playing with width.

Will probably tell us a lot about type of defender were looking for.

Me too really interested to see what way Trent plays today. Plus Gravenberch because I think this is the starting up for Ipswich game too
Last Edit: Today at 12:01:38 pm by DiggerJohn
tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,306
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2293 on: Today at 11:57:29 am
Gravenberch ahead of Jones is interesting.
Chris~

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,831
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2294 on: Today at 11:59:26 am
Still putting the team out in number order is very disappointing
gerrardisgod

  has all his sisters with him.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,434
  Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2295 on: Today at 12:01:09 pm
If this any indication to the opening lineup, Id be extremely amazed at Harvey not being a starter. Seemed a forgone conclusion, with how much the setup seemed designed around him and all of the players coming back late.
Too early for flapjacks?

  It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,467
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2296 on: Today at 12:03:40 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:57:29 am
Gravenberch ahead of Jones is interesting.

That's what stood out for me too. The rest I was expecting. Having had the entire pre-season to work with Slot and also publicly say how the new manager's style is a better fit for him it must be a bit gutting to be left out.
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,820
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2297 on: Today at 12:04:25 pm
We have two really strong teams!! Lovely stuff.
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,997
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2298 on: Today at 12:06:23 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:03:40 pm
That's what stood out for me too. The rest I was expecting. Having had the entire pre-season to work with Slot and also publicly say how the new manager's style is a better fit for him it must be a bit gutting to be left out.
not sure it's something to read into. unless we think that Robertson and Konate are now second choice too.

seems more like mixing up the senior players and the players most ready fitness wise, so that both starting 11s are competent and everyone can operate at a similar level effort wise
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 78,455
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2299 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm
Think our line ups are lacking a bit more stardust. Hopefully our next few signings add that.
stjohns

  ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,917
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2300 on: Today at 12:07:01 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:40:48 am
Whos left for later then?

Kelleher
Robbo
Konate
VDB
Bradley
Endo
Elliott
Jones
Gakpo
Nunez
??




Doak?
DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,083
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2301 on: Today at 12:07:39 pm
Suso starting for Seville and that useless c*nt Iheanacho!
tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,306
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2302 on: Today at 12:11:03 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:06:23 pm
not sure it's something to read into. unless we think that Robertson and Konate are now second choice too.

seems more like mixing up the senior players and the players most ready fitness wise, so that both starting 11s are competent and everyone can operate at a similar level effort wise

Robertson is only just back, but I do think Konate is now third choice centre back.
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 33,159
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2303 on: Today at 12:11:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:33:56 am
Quansah first choice now ahead of Konate?

I'd imagine Quansah has the shirt for Ipswich. Virg, Gomez and Konate missed most of pre-season.
spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,917
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2304 on: Today at 12:14:48 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:42:23 am
Is the behind closed doors one gonna be available to watch?

Yes.
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,997
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2305 on: Today at 12:15:47 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:11:03 pm
Robertson is only just back, but I do think Konate is now third choice centre back.
i missed that Robbo played for Scotland with an injury and it'd meant he wasn't training for us in the states

has anyone found a good stream?
DiggerJohn

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,422
  Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2306 on: Today at 12:16:49 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:06:23 pm
not sure it's something to read into. unless we think that Robertson and Konate are now second choice too.

seems more like mixing up the senior players and the players most ready fitness wise, so that both starting 11s are competent and everyone can operate at a similar level effort wise

You're probably right I would be surprised if Tsimikas is picked over Robertson. But maybe Slot prefers the more technical players. Gravenberch vs Endo  Quansah vs Konate  Tsimikas vs Robbo etc
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,997
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2307 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:16:49 pm
You're probably right I would be surprised if Tsimikas is picked over Robertson. But maybe Slot prefers the more technical players. Gravenberch vs Endo  Quansah vs Konate  Tsimikas vs Robbo etc
I hadn't realised the context of Robbo's injury, so I think Tsimi probably does start next week - and Quansah too, since Konate was so late back and Quansah' thriving. But yes think you're right for Endo - think Gravenberch and Jones are well ahead in the pecking order (and if we read into preseason games, so is Nyoni now)
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,429
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 12:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:11:16 pm
I'd imagine Quansah has the shirt for Ipswich. Virg, Gomez and Konate missed most of pre-season.

Yeah true.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,083
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 12:23:54 pm »
The bloody sound. ;D
Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,317
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 12:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:40:48 am
Whos left for later then?

Kelleher
Robbo
Konate
VDB
Bradley
Endo
Elliott
Jones
Gakpo
Nunez
??
Pretty decent second 11 I have to say
Online Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 12:25:41 pm »
Anyone got a link please? Ta
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,376
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 12:26:08 pm »
Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,413
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 12:26:28 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:23:54 pm
The bloody sound. ;D
Already fed up of it and it hasn't even started yet 🙄
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,407
  • Seis Veces
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2314 on: Today at 12:26:31 pm »
The audio is fucking terrible. It's got to be the only free trial in the world where you're being short changed.
Online chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2315 on: Today at 12:27:21 pm »
Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2316 on: Today at 12:27:33 pm »
What the hell is wrong with the audio on lfctv. Sort it out
Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2317 on: Today at 12:27:50 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:27:33 pm
What the hell is wrong with the audio on lfctv. Sort it out

Just about to ask this, thought it was my dodgy box
Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2318 on: Today at 12:28:19 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:27:33 pm
What the hell is wrong with the audio on lfctv. Sort it out

Sort the sound out lads.
Online Paul-LFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,968
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2319 on: Today at 12:28:44 pm »
Have they got nobody who's ever heard of audio levels working on the production team?

Most YouTube videos have better production than this.
