Robbo on the bench?
Nope.
Before people go insane when they see the subs bench remember theres two games
Is the behind closed doors one gonna be available to watch?
The last time we played SevillaSevilla 2 - 1 LiverpoolFRIENDLYFENWAY PARK | SUNDAY 21 JULY 2019
Really looking forward to how Trent will play - inverted or playing with width. Will probably tell us a lot about type of defender were looking for.
Gravenberch ahead of Jones is interesting.
That's what stood out for me too. The rest I was expecting. Having had the entire pre-season to work with Slot and also publicly say how the new manager's style is a better fit for him it must be a bit gutting to be left out.
Whos left for later then?KelleherRobboKonate VDBBradley Endo ElliottJonesGakpoNunez ??
not sure it's something to read into. unless we think that Robertson and Konate are now second choice too. seems more like mixing up the senior players and the players most ready fitness wise, so that both starting 11s are competent and everyone can operate at a similar level effort wise
Quansah first choice now ahead of Konate?
Robertson is only just back, but I do think Konate is now third choice centre back.
You're probably right I would be surprised if Tsimikas is picked over Robertson. But maybe Slot prefers the more technical players. Gravenberch vs Endo Quansah vs Konate Tsimikas vs Robbo etc
I'd imagine Quansah has the shirt for Ipswich. Virg, Gomez and Konate missed most of pre-season.
Anyone got a link please? Ta
The bloody sound.
What the hell is wrong with the audio on lfctv. Sort it out
