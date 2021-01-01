The squad that faces Sevilla will be pretty much the one that faces Ipswich I'd imagine.
Hope so, daughter's first game and she'd love to see some of our stars ( I know, i know tourist fangirl behaviour. I'll make sure to buy something from the shop too)
Shows how fucked up the football calendar is. Were a week away from the start of the season and half the team havent even been able to play a pre season game. Its ridiculous.
Hope Slot does well but not sure I ever gave less of a fuck ahead of a new season
Considering some of the bad managers who have been in charge of us with far worse squads,May you get over that
https://x.com/KM_243_/status/1821976854733226280?t=OKLAUjrdH9_w6ZE901sIlQ&s=19Latest inside training. Looking sharp with the full squad back.
Salah is such a huge figure in the dressing room.
