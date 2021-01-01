https://x.com/KM_243_/status/1821976854733226280?t=OKLAUjrdH9_w6ZE901sIlQ&s=19



Latest inside training. Looking sharp with the full squad back.



Even just by watching that video you can see such a difference when a few youngsters drop out and in come the likes of Alisson, Trent, Robertson, Gomez, van Djik, Mac Allister, Diaz, and Nunez. With no midweek games in August, there will plenty of proper training days and Slot will need them. Really looking forward to the games on Sunday.By the way, when Robertson and Salah get together they're like a proper pair of school boys messing about!