The squad that faces Sevilla will be pretty much the one that faces Ipswich I'd imagine.
The squad that faces Sevilla will be pretty much the one that faces Ipswich I'd imagine.

Hope so, daughter's first game and she'd love to see some of our stars  ( I know, i know tourist fangirl behaviour. I'll make sure to buy something from the shop too)
Hope so, daughter's first game and she'd love to see some of our stars  ( I know, i know tourist fangirl behaviour. I'll make sure to buy something from the shop too)
Same. My 6 yr old boys first match. Was struggling to get tickets last season for obvious reasons. Hope it's a relatively strong team.
Looking forward to it.
Anyone knows if Lfctv shows the game against Las Palmas live?
I think they will show both the pre-season games live on LFCTV.
Both games on the clubs channel mate.
Hope Slot does well but not sure I ever gave less of a fuck ahead of a new season

Shows how fucked up the football calendar is. Were a week away from the start of the season and half the team havent even been able to play a pre season game. Its ridiculous.
Shows how fucked up the football calendar is. Were a week away from the start of the season and half the team havent even been able to play a pre season game. Its ridiculous.

Utd / City play a game this weekend! Half the cheaty squad have only just got back. Fingers crossed for some nice fatigue type injuries.
Hope Slot does well but not sure I ever gave less of a fuck ahead of a new season
Considering some of the bad managers who have been in charge of us with far worse squads,

May you get over that
Considering some of the bad managers who have been in charge of us with far worse squads,

May you get over that

The Olympics being on hasnt helped the build up but I too am still not over losing Klopp. Seeing some first team videos with Klopp not there isnt great. Right now I am not really excited by it either. That of course will change if we start winning.
https://x.com/KM_243_/status/1821976854733226280?t=OKLAUjrdH9_w6ZE901sIlQ&s=19

Latest inside training.  Looking sharp with the full squad back.
https://x.com/KM_243_/status/1821976854733226280?t=OKLAUjrdH9_w6ZE901sIlQ&s=19

Latest inside training.  Looking sharp with the full squad back.

Even just by watching that video you can see such a difference when a few youngsters drop out and in come the likes of Alisson, Trent, Robertson, Gomez, van Djik, Mac Allister, Diaz, and Nunez. With no midweek games in August, there will plenty of proper training days and Slot will need them. Really looking forward to the games on Sunday.

By the way, when Robertson and Salah get together they're like a proper pair of school boys messing about!
Salah is such a huge figure in the dressing room.
I won't be surprised if the seniors play with a big chip on their shoulder this season. I think it is interesting none of them have clamored for the exit this summer. They look locked in. Gonna show how good they are post-Klopp.
great that we have 2 games on sunday to take our minds of the transfer stuff
Salah is such a huge figure in the dressing room.

I love the progress he has made in that respect. In his early years he seemed rather reserved. Then you had the time, when he was getting livelier, but it was mainly around Lovren and now he seems to be one of the proper leaders/senior players in the team.
Salah is such a huge figure in the dressing room.

Oh aye.  :-*
