Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 103100 times)

Offline SamLad

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 05:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:21:03 pm
Clip of Virg begining his pre season training.

https://x.com/LFC/status/1820128059107815478





"Did you read that shite on RAWK again yesterday"?
Offline mullyred94

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 05:28:07 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 03:43:48 pm
I like watching Alice's views and analysis' on us. Feel she's well-placed to give a non-biased view. Here she is again. Quite different view from the rest of the United world - she's not making excuses:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gwMXA0jAfiw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gwMXA0jAfiw</a>

she's very clued on for a united fan especially  ;D

in all seriousness I've been subbed to her for a bit I think she's amazing and deserves alot more views.
Offline lamonti

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 05:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:21:03 pm


"... And then he grabbed a chair!"
Offline LiverBirdKop

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:28:07 pm
she's very clued on for a united fan especially  ;D

in all seriousness I've been subbed to her for a bit I think she's amazing and deserves alot more views.
I think a lot of our own Reds YouTubers who go the home and away games deserve more views than her.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 05:54:13 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm
I think a lot of our own Reds YouTubers who go the home and away games deserve more views than her.

That has nothing to do with what I was talking about?
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 05:56:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:24:13 pm
"Did you read that shite on RAWK again yesterday"?

 ;D ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 05:58:04 pm »






Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 06:16:04 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:47:16 am
Is Steve Nicol always miserable

So much nonsense. Doesn't think Gravenberch is a midfielder, would love to hear where tf he thinks he should be playing instead
 

I was gonna ask if Stvie Nicol was going on a rant,had the game on in the pub with no sound and it looked like he was spitting wasps about something as usual.
Offline whtwht

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:16:04 pm
 

I was gonna ask if Stvie Nicol was going on a rant,had the game on in the pub with no sound and it looked like he was spitting wasps about something as usual.

Really good player but a massive grumpy bellend.
Online newterp

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2129 on: Yesterday at 08:29:38 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm
Really good player but a massive grumpy bellend.

he's weird about it - he's openly rooting for Liverpool but is so cranky about it half the time.

I mean at least he's there counter-balance Jamie Morono and whichever other Manu loving host they decide to put into the studio or booth.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 08:32:38 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/itFtP8ZisYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/itFtP8ZisYk</a>
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm »






Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2132 on: Yesterday at 08:35:41 pm »
I've started getting google chrome news notifications for Liverpool news recently and literally anything that starts negatively about one of our players is Nicol

Whenever I see him as a pundit no one questions his mad takes though. Doesnt think Gravenberch is a midfielder but no one bothers to ask where thinks he should play if not midfield
Offline capt k

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2133 on: Yesterday at 09:08:23 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm
I think a lot of our own Reds YouTubers who go the home and away games deserve more views than her.
no one "deserves" more views, if their content is good, the views will come..
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2134 on: Yesterday at 09:21:51 pm »
Pre-season has been very productive. The players look really happy and refreshed, a change at the helm seems to have given them a new lease of life.

The team is being coached very well, especially in attack but the midfield needs more work on. Against United we were losing runners from deep, no-one was tracking them esp in the first half.

Bajcetic will do well in this regard but do the coaches think that he is ready?

I think we may well buy a midfielder to screen in front of the defence, a Kante type.

Can the current roster be coached to perform this task?
Offline mainone

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2135 on: Yesterday at 09:36:08 pm »
any of the fans  started our preseason training
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2136 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:35:41 pm
I've started getting google chrome news notifications for Liverpool news recently and literally anything that starts negatively about one of our players is Nicol

Whenever I see him as a pundit no one questions his mad takes though. Doesnt think Gravenberch is a midfielder but no one bothers to ask where thinks he should play if not midfield

Hes like the old fella at every family get together, the one who rants and raves and people just nod and say ok before carrying on their own conversation.
Offline SamLad

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2137 on: Yesterday at 10:38:14 pm »
Quote from: mainone on Yesterday at 09:36:08 pm
any of the fans  started our preseason training
me - been staying the hell away from the Transfer thread.   takes a bit of work (not) but I'm getting so good at it I'm starting to forget it exists.
Offline Lubeh

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2138 on: Yesterday at 11:32:08 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 09:08:23 pm
no one "deserves" more views, if their content is good, the views will come..

As much as it pains me to say I think Alice does deserve the views even though she is a man utd supporter, she understands the game very well and if you watch her who should liverpool buy etc she makes some very good analysis up there with the scottish guy from the athletic (forget his name) , I dont watch her man utd stuff but she seems to do alot of liverpool stuff and they have all been very good as someone said I think she is a closet  red!
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2139 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
Hes like the old fella at every family get together, the one who rants and raves and people just nod and say ok before carrying on their own conversation.

Chopper?
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 12:19:39 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:32:08 pm
As much as it pains me to say I think Alice does deserve the views even though she is a man utd supporter, she understands the game very well and if you watch her who should liverpool buy etc she makes some very good analysis up there with the scottish guy from the athletic (forget his name) , I dont watch her man utd stuff but she seems to do alot of liverpool stuff and they have all been very good as someone said I think she is a closet  red!

100% agree. caught a glimpse of her a few months ago, and was pleasently surprised at both her knowledge and demeanor.
She delivers her view, clear and concisely without the ranting and raving of most you tubers, .Mark Goldberg has some decent views, but its the way he rants and raves and carries on that turns me off listening.TAW do some quality work and are a regular go to for me.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 12:22:25 am »
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 01:08:43 am »
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 01:10:55 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 03:43:48 pm
I like watching Alice's views and analysis' on us.

Who's the third cdm she suggested for us?  Varela, Zubimendi and?
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 01:25:19 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:10:55 am
Who's the third cdm she suggested for us?  Varela, Zubimendi and?
Sounded like Stehle, but he's midfielder/striker, unless there's another.
to be honest, I'm more interested in Zubimendi, and I think that's who a lot of Liverpool fans covet.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 01:51:35 am »
Who's Alice?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 01:57:01 am »
Online MBL?

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 03:16:44 am »
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 09:08:23 pm
no one "deserves" more views, if their content is good, the views will come..

She's an absolute chancer. She started out as someone who would play up hating Liverpool as much as possible and has now switched to praising us when possible to get more views. Can't believe anyone watches her shite.
