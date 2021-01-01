Pre-season has been very productive. The players look really happy and refreshed, a change at the helm seems to have given them a new lease of life.



The team is being coached very well, especially in attack but the midfield needs more work on. Against United we were losing runners from deep, no-one was tracking them esp in the first half.



Bajcetic will do well in this regard but do the coaches think that he is ready?



I think we may well buy a midfielder to screen in front of the defence, a Kante type.



Can the current roster be coached to perform this task?