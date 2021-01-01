I like watching Alice's views and analysis' on us. Feel she's well-placed to give a non-biased view. Here she is again. Quite different view from the rest of the United world - she's not making excuses:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gwMXA0jAfiw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gwMXA0jAfiw</a>
she's very clued on for a united fan especially
in all seriousness I've been subbed to her for a bit I think she's amazing and deserves alot more views.