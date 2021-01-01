« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 99962 times)

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 12:08:32 pm »
Trent, VVD, Gakpo, Gomez, Darwin, Diaz back at the AXA today
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,094
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 12:10:18 pm »
Well i would say that Gravenberch and Bajectic could be a pair of pretty magnificent 6's  that run each other pretty close. Stefan ive been highly sold on since he broke into the team and Ryan simply has all the tools in abundance except possibly his focus and clearly overall aggression could improve, but the great news there is he is young has relatively little experience and those are things you can practice to level up where his skills and size are not.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,805
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 12:18:53 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:21:56 am
Don't know if it's been mentioned earlier in the thread, but one thing I've found really odd is how our preseason games - despite playing and beating Arsenal and Man United - have been completely ignored on the Guardian.

Obviously, it's only preseason, but they have a match report of Spurs losing to Bayern for example, and also seem to publish an article any time someone so much as takes a dump at Old Trafford. And yet nothing on Liverpool-United?

Not saying there's any agenda, but just seems very weird.
They do have a story, but only mentions the defeat in light of the injuries.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,324
  • Seis Veces
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 12:28:22 pm »
Just saw the video of all the big hitters coming back. Get them up to speed and get ready to do Ipswich on the opening day. Pre season has been full of encouraging signs from players around the squad/younger lads etc.

Respect also to Salah. I know it's his job and all and he's doing what should really be considered the bare minimum but for him to be the clear leader out on the tour and never expecting anything less than 100% from himself even though the other star men are all at home. It's mad that we've got someone at superstar level who loves the club so much.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,785
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 12:33:49 pm »
Thought the lads coming on at the 60 minute point looked far more comfortable at the back. Maybe because the opposition were tired or weaker.
I've been impressed with Kostas I was up for us getting an upgrade but he seems to have added a bit of aggression   to his game. And Conor doesn't seem as good going forward. And when defending he seems to be to close to the centre half leaving acres of space for the opposition's left winger. Thou they haven't exploited it.
The tour is over, three wins out of three with the players available is very good onwards and upwards.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 12:46:38 pm »
Could I ask what the collective think of the preseason weve had so far? Personally , have found it interesting and subtly different to Jurgens set up in some key areas. Would like to hear if everyone (anyone, really) feels the same way!

1. Feels very different playing with a dedicated 10 really and Harvey has shone in that position. Not as effective against United but against Betis and Arsenal picked up some really, really good positions between the lines and IMO is a marked departure from the Klopp 6 and 2 8s system that was employed.
2. Width is again from fullbacks and their freedom to get up the field is very early days of Klopp. What that has allowed is for the wide forwards to get much closer to the 9 (at least in the Arsenal and United games) and therefore better interplay between the front 4. Looks very slick.
3. Defensively, I feel like we have been much more inclined to show them inside where we really get on top of them in that quadrant at the edge of the 18 yard box. Feel like its happened so much this preseason t that is by design and weve been able to counter attack off the back of it a lot.
4. Feels like we arent playing with a destroyer 6 and two deep lying playmakers. I feel like a lot of what is being asked of Curtis is to receive with us back to goal and develop that Thiago like awareness and unpredsability. I dont think hes been doing a particularly good job, but my impression is that Slot must think that if he develops that ability to find space, turn and face up hell be a game changer as far as ball progression goes. Im a Curtis jones fan so Im hoping that hes right, but havent seen much of that in the three games if Im being honest.
5. We are slow out of the blocks. All three games I felt that we were second best for the majority of the first 15 minutes and that teams know thats where they can hurt us. A more clinical Arsenal and Betis i feel would have scored before we did. United are .. meh. Hehe. But they too looked like they knew we were there for the taking early doors. I wonder if this is all part of the let them puff themselves out chasing shadows ploy or if we might be a much more pragmatic kick it long and keep it safe type when the league starts.

Anyway, overall the performances have been very impressive and I must say Ive been genuinely quite surprised at how the little tweaks have changed the way we play. I wonder how the likes of a Nunez and Diaz and Trent would change how we play.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 12:47:13 pm »
Highlights, for those who haven't seen them.  :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PD3apY--uHY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PD3apY--uHY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD3apY--uHY
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,451
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 01:04:17 pm »
Is there any reason given for Dom not featuring last night?
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 01:05:06 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 01:04:17 pm
Is there any reason given for Dom not featuring last night?

Fatigue, nothing to worry about apparently
Logged

Online stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 01:28:20 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:47:13 pm
Highlights, for those who haven't seen them.  :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PD3apY--uHY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PD3apY--uHY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD3apY--uHY

Watched live and must agree with a poster at the time. Could well do without those LFCTV commentators being quite so gushing about the mancs. One cry of "Rashforrrrrd!" reminded me of Tyler at his worst.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 01:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:08:32 pm
Trent, VVD, Gakpo, Gomez, Darwin, Diaz back at the AXA today
what's happened to Robbo?
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 01:35:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:30:25 pm
what's happened to Robbo?

Came back around the same time as Szobo to be around the squad but hes still recovering from an injury hes been playing with since last season.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:30:25 pm
what's happened to Robbo?

Flying home from America with the others.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 01:37:44 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 01:35:18 pm
Came back around the same time as Szobo to be around the squad but hes still recovering from an injury hes been playing with since last season.
ah OK, thanks mate.  haven't seen that mentioned elsewhere.

I think he played all/most of the Euros game, correct?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,613
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 01:39:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:37:44 pm
ah OK, thanks mate.  haven't seen that mentioned elsewhere.

I think he played all/most of the Euros game, correct?

Reports were he injured himself in one of the last games of the season then carried the injury through the Euros.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 01:41:10 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 01:28:20 pm
Watched live and must agree with a poster at the time. Could well do without those LFCTV commentators being quite so gushing about the mancs. One cry of "Rashforrrrrd!" reminded me of Tyler at his worst.
Thought the same ... seemed like it was the MUTV channel ... constant talk of Man Utd, their players life story and past managers (Fergie) ... STFU man.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 01:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:39:51 pm
Reports were he injured himself in one of the last games of the season then carried the injury through the Euros.
ta.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 01:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:57:29 am
Curtis, Dom, Baj, Grav and Mac are all press resistant, they all have fantastic first touches and the ability to open their bodies up and play on the turn. Being press resistant isnt just the job of one player or one position group, yes they need to be able to turn and evade pressure, often from behind or the sides, but its as much a team thing as it is an individual.

Watch sides like City play and they will go forwards and backwards, side to side an awful lot, playing bounce passes and looking to bait the press before driving into the space, someone like Stones is a master of it. Whilst a side like Arsenal are brilliant at working angles and timing their movement/patterns so that their players arent receiving the ball with their back directly to goal and are instead receiving the ball on the run, usually to their strongest foot so they can either play a pass first time or carry the ball into space.

For me, to improve our ability to resist the press wont just come down to our midfielders being able to turn and evade pressure, itll be down to how precisely we distribute the ball and execute our plans. Ive long felt Konate can be slack on the ball, despite being the one who progresses the ball more out of him and Virgil, his passes are often what Id describe as hospital passes, where his teammates going to struggle to control it and is under a lot of pressure, if youre going to play the ball into a man under pressure it has to be delivered with enough speed and precision to make it simple for the midfielder to control or move on. A good example of this was the goal we conceded away at Brighton, when Virgil telegraphed an under-hit ball into Mac and they scored directly from the turnover. Its slack possession football where a bit more attention to detail is needed. A lot blamed Mac for that goal and he could have done better, but Virgils distribution was also poor and he often doesnt get criticised for it as he often takes the easy route by allowing his partner to progress the ball. He has great range, but he doesnt take enough risks, often making us quite predictable when progressing through him.

Insightful post this. Interesting times at back-four-land on the way. Hold on to your hats....
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 01:49:06 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 01:28:20 pm
Watched live and must agree with a poster at the time. Could well do without those LFCTV commentators being quite so gushing about the mancs. One cry of "Rashforrrrrd!" reminded me of Tyler at his worst.

Yeah, I watched it live too - shocking commentary. Telling us all how MUFC Academy are doing, telling us all how we 'liked' Ferguson back in the day, etc., making excuses for the current Mancs and getting excited when they got close to our goal.  >:(

Needed a bit of Steve Hunter and Aldo bias.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 01:56:00 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:49:06 pm
Yeah, I watched it live too - shocking commentary. Telling us all how MUFC Academy are doing, telling us all how we 'liked' Ferguson back in the day, etc., making excuses for the current Mancs and getting excited when they got close to our goal.  >:(

Needed a bit of Steve Hunter and Aldo bias.  ;D
Steve Hunter's the best, followed by McDowall ... not sure why Bradley gets the gig most times!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 01:58:35 pm »
If you're good enough then you're old enough just dont overwork them every week. Klopp shouldve played the kids vs Man utd in the FA Cup last season.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,737
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 02:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:08:32 pm
Trent, VVD, Gakpo, Gomez, Darwin, Diaz back at the AXA today

What a wonderful statement... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 02:15:33 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:21:56 am
Don't know if it's been mentioned earlier i....our preseason games .... completely ignored on the Guardian.... seems very weird.

A very fair observation mate.

Others have pointed out in various comments sections (including myself but deleted like many others) that in the last week or two, the football coverage has been like a bloody Man U fanzine. It seems the only 'exclusives' we're missing are what fucking biscuits the tea ladies in the Old Trafford canteen prefer, and where Ten Hag buys his chuffin' socks.

"Custard creams never let anyone down," opined Ethel. ...."It's important that they go halfway up the shin," suggested Erik, tactically....
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 02:34:20 pm »
Lovely to see the GOAT back  8)


Darwizzy
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,076
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 02:52:59 pm »
Ive been impressed by Carvalho. I had kinda thought he would move on but now Im not sure. Bradley, Quansah and Elliott have also impressed. Oh and Kelleher who must be one of the best reserve keepers around.

We have a great squad and if we can keep them all fit then well have a good season. We have a good bunch of young players who are capable of putting pressure on the senior players. Yes we would all like new players but lets not forget we have a very good squad already.
Logged
#JFT97

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 02:54:24 pm »
Only caught parts of pre-season, but I'm feeling a lot more up for the season ahead! Think like a few others have touched on in here already, the playing out from the back is going to be really hairy and I think is an obvious weakness for us at the moment if we're pressed well. It was the same under Klopp and it's even riskier under Slot, so I'm expecting us to give up some good chances/goals. I guess this is just part of the process and we'll need to be comfortable with it. That said, the play allows us to counter attack so much better and it does seem noticable the forward line are more compact.

Logged

Online Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 815
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 03:00:39 pm »
Where is Alison? Shouldnt hed been back like a week ago?
Logged

Online LOHAG

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 03:04:37 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:34:20 pm
Lovely to see the GOAT back  8)


Darwizzy
Any news on repercussions from the Copa America? Seems to have gone quiet.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2108 on: Today at 03:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 03:00:39 pm
Where is Alison? Shouldnt hed been back like a week ago?

Back on Tuesday it would appear.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,218
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 03:11:02 pm »
Pre season kick about or not, it's always good to beat that lot. Quite handsomely too.

Things look promising for the coming season.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 