Could I ask what the collective think of the preseason weve had so far? Personally , have found it interesting and subtly different to Jurgens set up in some key areas. Would like to hear if everyone (anyone, really) feels the same way!



1. Feels very different playing with a dedicated 10 really and Harvey has shone in that position. Not as effective against United but against Betis and Arsenal picked up some really, really good positions between the lines and IMO is a marked departure from the Klopp 6 and 2 8s system that was employed.

2. Width is again from fullbacks and their freedom to get up the field is very early days of Klopp. What that has allowed is for the wide forwards to get much closer to the 9 (at least in the Arsenal and United games) and therefore better interplay between the front 4. Looks very slick.

3. Defensively, I feel like we have been much more inclined to show them inside where we really get on top of them in that quadrant at the edge of the 18 yard box. Feel like its happened so much this preseason t that is by design and weve been able to counter attack off the back of it a lot.

4. Feels like we arent playing with a destroyer 6 and two deep lying playmakers. I feel like a lot of what is being asked of Curtis is to receive with us back to goal and develop that Thiago like awareness and unpredsability. I dont think hes been doing a particularly good job, but my impression is that Slot must think that if he develops that ability to find space, turn and face up hell be a game changer as far as ball progression goes. Im a Curtis jones fan so Im hoping that hes right, but havent seen much of that in the three games if Im being honest.

5. We are slow out of the blocks. All three games I felt that we were second best for the majority of the first 15 minutes and that teams know thats where they can hurt us. A more clinical Arsenal and Betis i feel would have scored before we did. United are .. meh. Hehe. But they too looked like they knew we were there for the taking early doors. I wonder if this is all part of the let them puff themselves out chasing shadows ploy or if we might be a much more pragmatic kick it long and keep it safe type when the league starts.



Anyway, overall the performances have been very impressive and I must say Ive been genuinely quite surprised at how the little tweaks have changed the way we play. I wonder how the likes of a Nunez and Diaz and Trent would change how we play.

