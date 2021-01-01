Please
Author
Topic: Pre-season 2024 (Read 98536 times)
Garlicbread
Veet lurk brurred.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,057
Re: Pre-season 2024
«
Reply #2080 on:
Today
at 12:08:32 pm »
Trent, VVD, Gakpo, Gomez, Darwin, Diaz back at the AXA today
Bobinhood
RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,094
Hand over the Trophy
Re: Pre-season 2024
«
Reply #2081 on:
Today
at 12:10:18 pm »
Well i would say that Gravenberch and Bajectic could be a pair of pretty magnificent 6's that run each other pretty close. Stefan ive been highly sold on since he broke into the team and Ryan simply has all the tools in abundance except possibly his focus and clearly overall aggression could improve, but the great news there is he is young has relatively little experience and those are things you can practice to level up where his skills and size are not.
