« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 98536 times)

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,057
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 12:08:32 pm »
Trent, VVD, Gakpo, Gomez, Darwin, Diaz back at the AXA today
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,094
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 12:10:18 pm »
Well i would say that Gravenberch and Bajectic could be a pair of pretty magnificent 6's  that run each other pretty close. Stefan ive been highly sold on since he broke into the team and Ryan simply has all the tools in abundance except possibly his focus and clearly overall aggression could improve, but the great news there is he is young has relatively little experience and those are things you can practice to level up where his skills and size are not.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 