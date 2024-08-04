We went pretty direct a lot when pressed though.



yup but that was through necessity, as we slowed up more and more as play built up then we had to release it.This is a point that Garlic Red made a few posts up. We played a totally different build up from the back with very little urgency at times as well as having a pretty fixed midfield formation that didnt show at times. There were gaps between the back four and the midfield as the formation was pretty static so when we did get the ball there we were shut down quick as sides figured it out. This is what I was saying about being predictable. Whenever we lost tempo/speed and went back to languid passing we invited pressure on us that was unnecessary. Paying the way that Slot is, as well as reports of the fitness and running thats been going on, hes evolved what we already had and is working to make us more able to play higher tempo for longer, whilst also instilling a much better recovery practise when we are off the ball.The comments from Curtis and Szobo seem to bear this out as well - theyre happier with the changes and I suspect others are as well. And dont for one minute think this is in any way derogatory to Jurgen because its not. If you look at the style of play we had under him, it was pretty revolutionary and worked exceptionally well, but it did need to be reviewed and evolved, which is whats happening now.It will take some time to settle in, but only because there are key players still not back and exposed to what were doing, but I feel that they will get onboard pretty quick. On that by the way, I also think this is why were not signing much. The fringe players and ones that were coming through the ranks who Jurgen may not have fancied, seem to me to be the ones most suited to what we want to do. We need a specific skillset from any signing on many levels but finding them here and now then getting them up to speed in the timeframe that will be required to make an impact is very very very tough to find, whereas we obviously have depth now that can play how Slot wants. We can take our time to evaluate, is what Im saying.One of my wait and sees for Slot has already been addressed - How the players buy in and execute to the new coaches philosophy and practises. Personally, it certainly appears that him and the coaching staff have done considerably better than expected in bringing things together. Early days yeah, but I was fully expecting more hiccups than were seeing.