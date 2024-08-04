« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-season 2024

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2040 on: Today at 08:57:11 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:22:28 am
Don't think the playing out from the back is going to be solved so soon. It took Pep nearly a season and half to get City to play well without risks. Arteta had a worse nightmare and was close to being fired before they clicked and found players who could play from the back and in midfield.
I think we must be ready for pain with this in the coming season.

Our midfielders are functional midfielders maybe bar MacAllister, we don't like being pressed up high, only Virgil is press resistant and he is aging. Trent crumbles when pressed high and has to receive with his back to the goal.
We need a new CDM who is press resistant, strong, and good with the ball. There are very few like those.

Kelleher is much better with the ball at his feet for close passing and control than Alisson, and Kelleher struggled with this system.

Did we play long ball under Klopp?
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2041 on: Today at 09:00:07 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:50:41 am
The one thing I will say, is the passing out from the back will have to improve before the PL kicks off again. We gave up 3-4 chances and a couples of shots by giving the ball away cheaply in and around our own box, and it was the same against Arsenal at times. Has the hallmarks of being masters of our own downfall, but when the defensive shape is set we look really difficult to break down.

All our pre season games have had arguably only one of our starting back 7 playing. Our passing out from the back will be much more assured with Alisson, Van Dijk, Trent and Mac Alister I'm sure.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2042 on: Today at 09:07:06 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:53 am
Wonder if Fabio has a future here.

We've rejected a £15mil bid for him

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5678035/2024/08/04/liverpool-fabio-carvalho-southampton-transfer/?source=twitteruk&utm_campaign=twitterfc&utm_medium=social

Liverpool have no desire to sanction another temporary departure and if they are to consider selling, the fee would need to value Carvalho considerably higher than Southamptons offer.

Newly-appointed Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been hugely impressed with the forward throughout pre-season and anticipates utilising him in 2024-25, unless suitable proposals arrive
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2043 on: Today at 09:21:56 am
Don't know if it's been mentioned earlier in the thread, but one thing I've found really odd is how our preseason games - despite playing and beating Arsenal and Man United - have been completely ignored on the Guardian.

Obviously, it's only preseason, but they have a match report of Spurs losing to Bayern for example, and also seem to publish an article any time someone so much as takes a dump at Old Trafford. And yet nothing on Liverpool-United?

Not saying there's any agenda, but just seems very weird.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2044 on: Today at 09:38:41 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:57:11 am
Did we play long ball under Klopp?
Yes pretty much when pressed we played long ball, other teams said in jest that Klopp plays long ball. We are compulsively playing out from the back now, this is the type of buildup the likes of Arteta, Emery and Pep play. This needs a lot of organization and press resistant midfielders, only Macca for me fits the mould we are in for some harsh times for sure. Each team which implemented this in the premier league has had shocks, needed luck and quality players in midfield to eventually click.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2045 on: Today at 09:51:54 am
Caught up with the game this morning. Thought 3-0 flattered us really. Defence and midfield needs some work. It's a shame we couldn't get another year out of Matip, he'd have been comfortable with the build-up play we're trying to implement. Absolutely do not see a place for Endo outside of maybe defensive cameo appearances when we're in a low block.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2046 on: Today at 09:57:29 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 09:38:41 am
Yes pretty much when pressed we played long ball, other teams said in jest that Klopp plays long ball. We are compulsively playing out from the back now, this is the type of buildup the likes of Arteta, Emery and Pep play. This needs a lot of organization and press resistant midfielders, only Macca for me fits the mould we are in for some harsh times for sure. Each team which implemented this in the premier league has had shocks, needed luck and quality players in midfield to eventually click.

Curtis, Dom, Baj, Grav and Mac are all press resistant, they all have fantastic first touches and the ability to open their bodies up and play on the turn. Being press resistant isnt just the job of one player or one position group, yes they need to be able to turn and evade pressure, often from behind or the sides, but its as much a team thing as it is an individual.

Watch sides like City play and they will go forwards and backwards, side to side an awful lot, playing bounce passes and looking to bait the press before driving into the space, someone like Stones is a master of it. Whilst a side like Arsenal are brilliant at working angles and timing their movement/patterns so that their players arent receiving the ball with their back directly to goal and are instead receiving the ball on the run, usually to their strongest foot so they can either play a pass first time or carry the ball into space.

For me, to improve our ability to resist the press wont just come down to our midfielders being able to turn and evade pressure, itll be down to how precisely we distribute the ball and execute our plans. Ive long felt Konate can be slack on the ball, despite being the one who progresses the ball more out of him and Virgil, his passes are often what Id describe as hospital passes, where his teammates going to struggle to control it and is under a lot of pressure, if youre going to play the ball into a man under pressure it has to be delivered with enough speed and precision to make it simple for the midfielder to control or move on. A good example of this was the goal we conceded away at Brighton, when Virgil telegraphed an under-hit ball into Mac and they scored directly from the turnover. Its slack possession football where a bit more attention to detail is needed. A lot blamed Mac for that goal and he could have done better, but Virgils distribution was also poor and he often doesnt get criticised for it as he often takes the easy route by allowing his partner to progress the ball. He has great range, but he doesnt take enough risks, often making us quite predictable when progressing through him.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2047 on: Today at 09:58:03 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:53 am
Wonder if Fabio has a future here.

I don't think he fits into a position on the pitch for us.. What he's good at is sniffing out a goal which can't be scoffed at. Could be a super sub type for us,. With 5 subs it's always good to have a player like that to bring on.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2048 on: Today at 10:13:35 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:53:40 am
We played out the back under Klopp, it shouldnt be a culture shock to our players.

We went pretty direct a lot when pressed though.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2049 on: Today at 10:14:08 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:53:40 am
We played out the back under Klopp, it shouldnt be a culture shock to our players.

It's more that the CBs are required to hold possession for longer now. They're required to draw out the opposition press before the pass, whereas we often tried to pass quickly, or even use Virgil's long passing to bypass a press under Klopp. I think a little bit of dribbling out the back might be required. I wonder if that might suit Konate more than quick risky passing does.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2050 on: Today at 10:15:06 am
Well, normally we have a roller coaster in pre season but pleasantly surprised at the results so far, especially given the squad available.

If I was to be massively critical, would say we might lack some depth in midfield and defensively we cannot rely on the kids in big games, they need more time to develop, amazing though they are. Hope the club is looking at experienced CBs at least.

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2051 on: Today at 10:18:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:58:03 am
I don't think he fits into a position on the pitch for us.. What he's good at is sniffing out a goal which can't be scoffed at. Could be a super sub type for us,. With 5 subs it's always good to have a player like that to bring on.

Agreed. I mean, he might go OK as the 10 but I can't see him pushing past Dom and Harvey there.
That said,  he's a good player and if we want 8 attackers for the 4 positions then I think the squad is stronger with him than Doak as the 8th.

I think as a sub and squad player he could be good for us. He is better than Minamino, who was pretty handy to have around despite not looking like nailing down a best 11 spot and not quite fitting any positions.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2052 on: Today at 10:22:29 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:14:08 am
It's more that the CBs are required to hold possession for longer now. They're required to draw out the opposition press before the pass, whereas we often tried to pass quickly, or even use Virgil's long passing to bypass a press under Klopp. I think a little bit of dribbling out the back might be required. I wonder if that might suit Konate more than quick risky passing does.

The shape is also much different.  We are much more narrow than we were under Klopp and with 2 pivots very close to the center backs. 

Personally, I'm not sold on Curtis playing as one of the 2 holding midfielders.  I think he still holds on to the ball too long and put us under some pressure at times in the game last night because he was taking too many touches. 

I don't necessarily understand why our build out shape is so narrow.  It seemed to make it harder for us to play out from the back at times but it'll be interesting to see how we continue to improve as more and more of our senior players return.  I do think we need to bring in one more midfielder that can play in that holding role before the end of the transfer window.  To me, we seem a little unbalanced in that area of the field.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2053 on: Today at 10:25:48 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:35:59 am
Gravenberch arguably looking better than Jones in that pivot.  His ability to turn away from trouble is brilliant, but I do think Jones gets more involved in general.

It's the best part of his game and most encouraging thing from that performance... finally see a way into the team for him if he can take the ball under pressure there and make space for himself. Once he does that all it needs is a simple pass. Doesn't make the most of his wonderful striding with the ball but more important to the team.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2054 on: Today at 10:26:25 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:14:08 am
It's more that the CBs are required to hold possession for longer now. They're required to draw out the opposition press before the pass, whereas we often tried to pass quickly, or even use Virgil's long passing to bypass a press under Klopp. I think a little bit of dribbling out the back might be required. I wonder if that might suit Konate more than quick risky passing does.

Konate gave away a couple of dangerous attacks with his passing. Its his first game of pre season so will blame it on rustiness but well likely get punished if we do these slack passing when the season started. The playing out the back will be nervy for the fans till we get used to it.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2055 on: Today at 10:28:54 am
Quote from: rolla on Today at 10:18:18 am
Agreed. I mean, he might go OK as the 10 but I can't see him pushing past Dom and Harvey there.
That said,  he's a good player and if we want 8 attackers for the 4 positions then I think the squad is stronger with him than Doak as the 8th.

I think as a sub and squad player he could be good for us. He is better than Minamino, who was pretty handy to have around despite not looking like nailing down a best 11 spot and not quite fitting any positions.
Hard to disagree with the clubs stance.  He could be good little option but of course if we get an offer more than he's worth squad player then go for it
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2056 on: Today at 10:30:46 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:25:48 am
It's the best part of his game and most encouraging thing from that performance... finally see a way into the team for him if he can take the ball under pressure there and make space for himself. Once he does that all it needs is a simple pass. Doesn't make the most of his wonderful striding with the ball but more important to the team.

Worth noting he seemed nice and aggressive out of possession too. Has the potential to be a Moussa Dembele type of midfielder.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2057 on: Today at 10:32:54 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:26:25 am
Konate gave away a couple of dangerous attacks with his passing. Its his first game of pre season so will blame it on rustiness but well likely get punished if we do these slack passing when the season started. The playing out the back will be nervy for the fans till we get used to it.

Yeah my point was that I think we're going to look for our CBs to hold on to the ball for longer than they typically did under Klopp. I think Konate's rustiness was also maybe him still looking for that quick release, before the option has opened up. Statistically he's strong for progressive carries compared to other CBs, so I think it might suit him to actually carry the ball forwards himself, creating the space before he releases it, as opposed to simply trying to play it quickly - which I think he sometimes struggles with.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2058 on: Today at 10:42:21 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:57:29 am
Curtis, Dom, Baj, Grav and Mac are all press resistant, they all have fantastic first touches and the ability to open their bodies up and play on the turn. Being press resistant isnt just the job of one player or one position group, yes they need to be able to turn and evade pressure, often from behind or the sides, but its as much a team thing as it is an individual.

Watch sides like City play and they will go forwards and backwards, side to side an awful lot, playing bounce passes and looking to bait the press before driving into the space, someone like Stones is a master of it. Whilst a side like Arsenal are brilliant at working angles and timing their movement/patterns so that their players arent receiving the ball with their back directly to goal and are instead receiving the ball on the run, usually to their strongest foot so they can either play a pass first time or carry the ball into space.

For me, to improve our ability to resist the press wont just come down to our midfielders being able to turn and evade pressure, itll be down to how precisely we distribute the ball and execute our plans. Ive long felt Konate can be slack on the ball, despite being the one who progresses the ball more out of him and Virgil, his passes are often what Id describe as hospital passes, where his teammates going to struggle to control it and is under a lot of pressure, if youre going to play the ball into a man under pressure it has to be delivered with enough speed and precision to make it simple for the midfielder to control or move on. A good example of this was the goal we conceded away at Brighton, when Virgil telegraphed an under-hit ball into Mac and they scored directly from the turnover. Its slack possession football where a bit more attention to detail is needed. A lot blamed Mac for that goal and he could have done better, but Virgils distribution was also poor and he often doesnt get criticised for it as he often takes the easy route by allowing his partner to progress the ball. He has great range, but he doesnt take enough risks, often making us quite predictable when progressing through him.
Well Dom and Curtis are decent but not as good in a high press to retain the ball meaningfully. Check that Arsenal pre season game from two days ago, when pressed Curtis played a blind ball without looking in to 2 attackers and none from our side were even remotely near. I think he is not good enough for our midfield and that is another issue. Klopp recognized the limitations of players and gave them specific responsibilities, the midfielders were not asked to progress by dribbling, I am not sure about Slot and his awareness of players yet but if he keeps playing Curtis in that midfield role and expects to be press resistant and build up play we will struggle. Gravenberch is another who has major lapses in concentration.
The ideal player in there would have been Thiago, but he isn't here. The player needed for that role is going to be outside the FSG budget.
I agree about Konate, and Quansah should rightfully continue.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2059 on: Today at 10:44:51 am
I think the most important change to improve the build up is to use roughly the same players for a few games. They need to find their roles and patterns, but thats hard in preseason with so much rotation.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2060 on: Today at 10:47:08 am
I'd keep Carvalho.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2061 on: Today at 10:48:45 am
Based on last season Im skeptical about Grav or Jones aa holding CMs. Their defensive nous wasnt good enough for the 8 role, so why would they be to handle the 6? Id have more faith in Szobo, Mac and Endo in an actual game.
Its important to be able to receive the ball under pressure, but theres a lot more to this role.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2062 on: Today at 10:52:01 am
Really hope Morton finds a place here. Think hell turn out to be a really tidy player.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2063 on: Today at 10:57:46 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:13:35 am
We went pretty direct a lot when pressed though.
yup but that was through necessity, as we slowed up more and more as play built up then we had to release it.

This is a point that Garlic Red made a few posts up. We played a totally different build up from the back with very little urgency at times as well as having a pretty fixed midfield formation that didnt show at times. There were gaps between the back four and the midfield as the formation was pretty static so when we did get the ball there we were shut down quick as sides figured it out. This is what I was saying about being predictable. Whenever we lost tempo/speed and went back to languid passing we invited pressure on us that was unnecessary. Paying the way that Slot is, as well as reports of the fitness and running thats been going on, hes evolved what we already had and is working to make us more able to play higher tempo for longer, whilst also instilling a much better recovery practise when we are off the ball.

The comments from Curtis and Szobo seem to bear this out as well - theyre happier with the changes and I suspect others are as well. And dont for one minute think this is in any way derogatory to Jurgen because its not. If you look at the style of play we had under him, it was pretty revolutionary and worked exceptionally well, but it did need to be reviewed and evolved, which is whats happening now.

It will take some time to settle in, but only because there are key players still not back and exposed to what were doing, but I feel that they will get onboard pretty quick. On that by the way, I also think this is why were not signing much. The fringe players and ones that were coming through the ranks who Jurgen may not have fancied, seem to me to be the ones most suited to what we want to do. We need a specific skillset from any signing on many levels but finding them here and now then getting them up to speed in the timeframe that will be required to make an impact is very very very tough to find, whereas we obviously have depth now that can play how Slot wants. We can take our time to evaluate, is what Im saying.


One of my wait and sees for Slot has already been addressed - How the players buy in and execute to the new coaches philosophy and practises. Personally, it certainly appears that him and the coaching staff have done considerably better than expected in bringing things together. Early days yeah, but I was fully expecting more hiccups than were seeing.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2064 on: Today at 10:59:02 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:48:45 am
Based on last season Im skeptical about Grav or Jones aa holding CMs.

We seem to be defending differently though. Once we can't press we line up in a very very compact 442 and Slot has talked about not giving up counters. So it's not like under Klopp where your asking your DM to put out fires constantly.

As we've seen, those double pivots giving the ball away is much more dangerous for us than not being naturally defensive.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2065 on: Today at 11:12:56 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:48:45 am
Based on last season Im skeptical about Grav or Jones aa holding CMs. Their defensive nous wasnt good enough for the 8 role, so why would they be to handle the 6? Id have more faith in Szobo, Mac and Endo in an actual game.
Its important to be able to receive the ball under pressure, but theres a lot more to this role.

Curtis, Grav, and Szobo are all better in forward attacking areas than they are in a deeper midfield role.  I think asking them to play deeper really takes away a lot of their best strengths as players. 
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2066 on: Today at 11:13:35 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:48:45 am
Based on last season Im skeptical about Grav or Jones aa holding CMs. Their defensive nous wasnt good enough for the 8 role, so why would they be to handle the 6? Id have more faith in Szobo, Mac and Endo in an actual game.
Its important to be able to receive the ball under pressure, but theres a lot more to this role.

Thought Gravenberch played well defensively. Quite a few times he popped up and nicked the ball away.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2067 on: Today at 11:16:49 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:22:29 am
The shape is also much different.  We are much more narrow than we were under Klopp and with 2 pivots very close to the center backs. 

Personally, I'm not sold on Curtis playing as one of the 2 holding midfielders.  I think he still holds on to the ball too long and put us under some pressure at times in the game last night because he was taking too many touches. 

I don't necessarily understand why our build out shape is so narrow.  It seemed to make it harder for us to play out from the back at times but it'll be interesting to see how we continue to improve as more and more of our senior players return.  I do think we need to bring in one more midfielder that can play in that holding role before the end of the transfer window.  To me, we seem a little unbalanced in that area of the field.
My guess on this, when we are going almost 2-4 with the fullbacks a bit wider but in line with midfieldes, goalkeeper sometimes going the centre backs to go 3. Is to try and create space in front of the opposition cebtrenacks for us to attack. With teams now mostly pressing 442 and man-to-man it means you pin the wingers back a bit and dare the two midfieldes and forwards to press higher than they'd probably like, if they all jump we can be 4 vs 4 against them with space to run in to or pick up second balls. We seemed happy to go direct in settled possession when  we had this. Not watched all the friendlies though so but if guesswork here as imagine we've tried a few different things
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2068 on: Today at 11:35:35 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:46:58 am
We looked fitter than Arsenal and Man Utd.
Agree mate and while United had chances.. let's face it - they weren't really clear cut. Perhaps 1 or 2. The rest of them was really like low-quality chances where they were restricted to shooting straight at the keeper- part of a defense's job.

Perhaps people wanted to see more, but I feel that apart from those first 25 minutes where United had a few attacks and some ball, we really outplayed United and controlled the ball in the middle of the park. They were outclassed and outplayed quite easily by Grav and the midfield, and Endo's verocity ensured we got the ball back as soon as we lost it.

We were far from what we want to be- with most wall-passes/3rd-man-runs breaking down, but we made United look like a midtable team for the enterity of the game - including when they had those 20-25 miutes at the start. Vintage Palace stuff.

United just isn't the sort of team to test ourselves anymore/at this time, but you always want to win against these. I mean... look at how our Academy lads outpassed/outmoved and outplayed them. It was embarrassing.
I feel there is a lot of improvement still to come, but on the counter- we're devastasting. I feel, this will offset a lot of the bad these first few months and allow us to gro into Slot's game.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2069 on: Today at 11:49:21 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:35:35 am
Agree mate and while United had chances.. let's face it - they weren't really clear cut. Perhaps 1 or 2. The rest of them was really like low-quality chances where they were restricted to shooting straight at the keeper- part of a defense's job.

Perhaps people wanted to see more, but I feel that apart from those first 25 minutes where United had a few attacks and some ball, we really outplayed United and controlled the ball in the middle of the park. They were outclassed and outplayed quite easily by Grav and the midfield, and Endo's verocity ensured we got the ball back as soon as we lost it.

We were far from what we want to be- with most wall-passes/3rd-man-runs breaking down, but we made United look like a midtable team for the enterity of the game - including when they had those 20-25 miutes at the start. Vintage Palace stuff.

United just isn't the sort of team to test ourselves anymore/at this time, but you always want to win against these. I mean... look at how our Academy lads outpassed/outmoved and outplayed them. It was embarrassing.
I feel there is a lot of improvement still to come, but on the counter- we're devastasting. I feel, this will offset a lot of the bad these first few months and allow us to gro into Slot's game.

Is this a blend between velocity and tenacity? :D

If so a new word is welcomed into the English language.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2070 on: Today at 11:50:59 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:53:40 am
We played out the back under Klopp, it shouldnt be a culture shock to our players.
Yep. I just think it's the pre-season heebee-jeebees. We played out from the back under Klopp- a tradition that extends from under Rodgeers and it's ingrained in our academy, so I don't see how we'd struggle.
I think it's about how we want to get out from the back. There's a certain structure and aim here- similar to what we had under Rodgers where we goaded the opposition- we pulled them out onto us, going about it a certain way. We're goading them again, so there's a certain way to go about it now - some q's to read and so on.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2071 on: Today at 11:54:14 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:49:21 am
Is this a blend between velocity and tenacity? :D

If so a new word is welcomed into the English language.

Dunno what I was thinking there. ;D
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2072 on: Today at 11:54:14 am
Under Slot, we're more structured in the way we play out. Under Klopp, it was better previously but last season,  it seemed like we were playing a lot of slow, aimless passes against low blocks.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2073 on: Today at 11:57:27 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:22:28 am
Don't think the playing out from the back is going to be solved so soon. It took Pep nearly a season and half to get City to play well without risks. Arteta had a worse nightmare and was close to being fired before they clicked and found players who could play from the back and in midfield.
I think we must be ready for pain with this in the coming season.



I concur.

That first season (and a half?) under Arteta it was (almost) painful to watch them trying to pass it around the back. I remember the keeper giving corners away and defenders panicking.

He appears to have it about right now though.

Let's hope our lot adapt quickly.

 :)
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2074 on: Today at 11:58:49 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:54:14 am
Dunno what I was thinking there. ;D

ferocity?

 :)
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2075 on: Today at 11:59:50 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:53 am
Wonder if Fabio has a future here.
Well... Slot did want him when he was at Feyenoord if you believe the articles, so I doubt we'd sell him.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2076 on: Today at 12:01:20 pm
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2077 on: Today at 12:03:02 pm
I think that it's a mix of all of these things 

Even if there is a lot of similarities, there will be an adjustment period to Slot playing style and the different things he asks the lads to do. And then of course it is pre season,  not only will our lads be somewhat rusty but a friendly is also a completely different thing to once the season starts and every touch and pass matters infinitely more. As much as you might want to try and be fully on your game, it's inevitable that mentally you're not going to be at quite the same level as in real game.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2078 on: Today at 12:04:31 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:13:35 am
Thought Gravenberch played well defensively. Quite a few times he popped up and nicked the ball away.
It's impossible to judge players on a preseason game without proper intensity. Like I wrote, I'm basis my judgement on what Grav and Jones showed last year.

Playing out from the back is important, but most of the work of a DM is tracking runners, blocking passing lanes and trying to get the ball. I dont think theyre very good at those things. The single biggest problem we had last season was defense in the midfield, and replacing Endo with Jones wont help with that at all.

The new system is inherently more solid, where we basically play a 2-1 rather than a 1-2 in CM, but I think it will be a challenging change for several of our CMs.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2079 on: Today at 12:07:33 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:30:46 am
Worth noting he seemed nice and aggressive out of possession too. Has the potential to be a Moussa Dembele type of midfielder.

Yeah, snapped into a few tackles. He's an incredible physical specimen but his game is far too bitty to be relied upon nearer the goal. If he gets used a more specific way and thrives it'll be the making of his Liverpool career.
