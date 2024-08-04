« Reply #2040 on: Today at 08:57:11 am »
Don't think the playing out from the back is going to be solved so soon. It took Pep nearly a season and half to get City to play well without risks. Arteta had a worse nightmare and was close to being fired before they clicked and found players who could play from the back and in midfield.
I think we must be ready for pain with this in the coming season.
Our midfielders are functional midfielders maybe bar MacAllister, we don't like being pressed up high, only Virgil is press resistant and he is aging. Trent crumbles when pressed high and has to receive with his back to the goal.
We need a new CDM who is press resistant, strong, and good with the ball. There are very few like those.
Kelleher is much better with the ball at his feet for close passing and control than Alisson, and Kelleher struggled with this system.
Did we play long ball under Klopp?
