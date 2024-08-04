« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 96487 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,129
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 08:57:11 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:22:28 am
Don't think the playing out from the back is going to be solved so soon. It took Pep nearly a season and half to get City to play well without risks. Arteta had a worse nightmare and was close to being fired before they clicked and found players who could play from the back and in midfield.
I think we must be ready for pain with this in the coming season.

Our midfielders are functional midfielders maybe bar MacAllister, we don't like being pressed up high, only Virgil is press resistant and he is aging. Trent crumbles when pressed high and has to receive with his back to the goal.
We need a new CDM who is press resistant, strong, and good with the ball. There are very few like those.

Kelleher is much better with the ball at his feet for close passing and control than Alisson, and Kelleher struggled with this system.

Did we play long ball under Klopp?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 09:00:07 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:50:41 am
The one thing I will say, is the passing out from the back will have to improve before the PL kicks off again. We gave up 3-4 chances and a couples of shots by giving the ball away cheaply in and around our own box, and it was the same against Arsenal at times. Has the hallmarks of being masters of our own downfall, but when the defensive shape is set we look really difficult to break down.

All our pre season games have had arguably only one of our starting back 7 playing. Our passing out from the back will be much more assured with Alisson, Van Dijk, Trent and Mac Alister I'm sure.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,603
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 09:07:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:53 am
Wonder if Fabio has a future here.

We've rejected a £15mil bid for him

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5678035/2024/08/04/liverpool-fabio-carvalho-southampton-transfer/?source=twitteruk&utm_campaign=twitterfc&utm_medium=social

Liverpool have no desire to sanction another temporary departure and if they are to consider selling, the fee would need to value Carvalho considerably higher than Southamptons offer.

Newly-appointed Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been hugely impressed with the forward throughout pre-season and anticipates utilising him in 2024-25, unless suitable proposals arrive
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 