Wonder if Fabio has a future here.



We've rejected a £15mil bid for himLiverpool have no desire to sanction another temporary departure and if they are to consider selling, the fee would need to value Carvalho considerably higher than Southamptonís offer.Newly-appointed Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been hugely impressed with the forward throughout pre-season and anticipates utilising him in 2024-25, unless suitable proposals arrive