Wonder if Fabio has a future here.



We've rejected a £15mil bid for himLiverpool have no desire to sanction another temporary departure and if they are to consider selling, the fee would need to value Carvalho considerably higher than Southamptons offer.Newly-appointed Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been hugely impressed with the forward throughout pre-season and anticipates utilising him in 2024-25, unless suitable proposals arrive