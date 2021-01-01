« previous next »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 02:39:29 am
Good win, lots of very encouraging signs. The kids absolutely schooled them the last thirty minutes.

thought our energy and pressing suffocating. blair was busy and we generally played well as a team.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:40:25 am
How did we play overall on tour. Good signs were on right track? Not seen a single minute.

Very much on the right track, in my view. You can see what we are trying to do, and whilst the passing is not always as snappy as I think Arne wants, its progressive and quick. Strong, dedicated defending, fast counters. The double pivot looks good in progressing play.

It looks good.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:41:59 am
Very nice performance. Got a bit lucky, was a closer game than 3-0, but tbf, United's best chances were created by Liverpool. This building out from the back is heart attack stuff under Slot.

Midfield doesd look more solid with the double pivot tbf, but I think goal are going to be hard come by if they are trying to tip toe through the 'hot zone'.

Player who impressed me most tonoght was Bajetic. He's ahead of Endo for me and could straight in the side. He's bigger and stronfger looking, get's stuck in, is very mobile and very clean with his footwork and passing.

I though Doak, as raw as he is, caused a lot of problems. He is close to regular runs off the bench, imo.

Other mention is to Nyoni, who did well.

I still think Liverpool need an athletic 6 in the middle, but am a lot happier about the midfield having seen that game.

United made me laugh a lot, which was good, Casemiro and Antony are joke players.


He really isn't. Not even close atm and is no where near ready for first team football atm which is understandable given how long he has been out.
Quote from: leroy on Today at 02:38:48 am
Jaros has been impressive with his decision making and distribution overall too from these games.
Yep he's been very good so far fair play.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 02:42:41 am
Plenty of stuff to work on but positive signs for sure. First half against Arsenal was our best performance.
Nice one mate. I know its not full squad but you positive aboot season after what youve watched under slot with rest of team coming back?
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:46:06 am
Nice one mate. I know its not full squad but you positive aboot season after what youve watched under slot with rest of team coming back?
Defensively, we've been very good as well. We're quite compact in the defensive phases of the game and you can see the lads are 100% commited to defending when we have to.
Its pre season so doesnt mean anything but one that I definitely liked
A hedge round the pitch. Great idea. Ticks off the green quotas for bio diversity and acts as a sufficient barrier to arseholes with their hi (player x) can I have your shirt. Defo something we should discuss in the Anfield redevelopment thread.
Quote from: fallenhd on Today at 02:45:28 am

He really isn't. Not even close atm and is no where near ready for first team football atm which is understandable given how long he has been out.
I agree.
The one thing I will say, is the passing out from the back will have to improve before the PL kicks off again. We gave up 3-4 chances and a couples of shots by giving the ball away cheaply in and around our own box, and it was the same against Arsenal at times. Has the hallmarks of being masters of our own downfall, but when the defensive shape is set we look really difficult to break down.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:46:06 am
Nice one mate. I know its not full squad but you positive aboot season after what youve watched under slot with rest of team coming back?
Absolutely, and just listening Caoimhín who was saying Slot said it's important to win every game. Just the attitude we need.
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 02:45:16 am
Very much on the right track, in my view. You can see what we are trying to do, and whilst the passing is not always as snappy as I think Arne wants, its progressive and quick. Strong, dedicated defending, fast counters. The double pivot looks good in progressing play.

It looks good.
Cheese, Chuffer. Sounds good. Was positive before when he signed but cant really ask for more. Nice one
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 02:53:03 am
Absolutely, and just listening Caoimhín who was saying Slot said it's important to win every game. Just the attitude we need.
:thumbup
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:40:25 am
How did we play overall on tour. Good signs were on right track? Not seen a single minute.
Played well mate, some nice encouraging signs and always nice to convert your chances and win but as with Klopp we have looked knackered at times due to the intensity of training beforehand. Best thing is though that we've defended great when not on it and not given too many chances away and when we did we blocked /saved things.

Said it before on here that we'll win the league this season, just got this weird feeling we will 😉
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:47:32 am
Defensively, we've been very good as well. We're quite compact in the defensive phases of the game and you can see the lads are 100% commited to defending when we have to.
Cheese, mert ;)
Was really impressed with Gravenberch
Quote from: Motty on Today at 02:54:12 am
Played well mate, some nice encouraging signs and always nice to convert your chances and win but as with Klopp we have looked knackered at times due to the intensity of training beforehand. Best thing is though that we've defended great when not on it and not given too many chances away and when we did we blocked /saved things.

Said it before on here that we'll win the league this season, just got this weird feeling we will 😉
haha most optimistic view Ive seen. Which I like to be honest. Not had one bad reply yet. Couldnt sit for season anyway. And half teams missing. Sounds really promising
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:50:41 am
The one thing I will say, is the passing out from the back will have to improve before the PL kicks off again. We gave up 3-4 chances and a couples of shots by giving the ball away cheaply in and around our own box, and it was the same against Arsenal at times. Has the hallmarks of being masters of our own downfall, but when the defensive shape is set we look really difficult to break down.
Massively. We couldn't build from the back and through the double pivot in the second half against Arsenal and almost the entire game today. Those turnovers will be more punishing in the real season.

Today shows a glimpse of how teams will make it hard for us. United didn't press our CBs and GK. They just stayed compact and crowded the area around our double pivot. Our passing wasn't quick and sharp enough to build via that route, and the defenders were afraid of making the direct pass to the 6s, so we ended up going long a lot of the times, many of them straight from the keeper.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:21:44 am
Running down the wing....

Then playing a maze of short passes...

doesn't scan, really...
Slot's quite straightforward isn't he! Very honest - not that happy with the performance, didn't control the game enough, gave up too many chances, and scoreline totally different on another day. Feel like he's gonna be super demanding and exacting - be interesting to see how players cope with that.
Got a tad lucky tonight, but will always be happy with a 3-0 regardless. We knew there were going to be teething problems playing out from the back but with experienced players coming back I expect they'll be ironed out soon enough. Extremely positive signs
Salah looking very happy at this tour. Maybe wanna stay around for a few more years?
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 03:03:51 am
Slot's quite straightforward isn't he! Very honest - not that happy with the performance, didn't control the game enough, gave up too many chances, and scoreline totally different on another day. Feel like he's gonna be super demanding and exacting - be interesting to see how players cope with that.

Yeah he's certainly forthright. You might say it's dressing room talk out in the open. It'll be a challenge to/for some players' egos no doubt. We'll see if he tempers it somewhat if there's any pushback.
I thought Gravenberch was very good in this system. It plays to his strengths. His sudden change of direction might break some ankles this season. I would like to see what him and Macca can do together before the season starts.

I'm impressed with Slot. His system creates acres of space for the #10. Reminds me of City when they had Silva pulling the strings.
That Husqurvana advert 😂
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:16:57 am
I thought Gravenberch was very good in this system. It plays to his strengths. His sudden change of direction might break some ankles this season. I would like to see what him and Macca can do together before the season starts.

I'm impressed with Slot. His system creates acres of space for the #10. Reminds me of City when they had Silva pulling the strings.
Gravenberch is 100% the best press resistant player we have,  I think the double pivot will suit him great but he definitely needs to add more aggression into the mix in there. Mac the perfect foil for him.
Quote from: Motty on Today at 03:18:13 am
That Husqurvana advert 😂

 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QjZuN57j_p8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QjZuN57j_p8</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjZuN57j_p8
Not as impressive as the arsenal game but it's all about them learning.
We looked fitter than Arsenal and Man Utd.
Pretty much everyone has had a good preseason

The goalkeepers Kelleher and Jaros have been very good , I really like how Jaros plays the ball with the defenders the draw ppl in and Jaros accuracy with the pass is straight to central Midfielder who the gets it to the winger in a one or two touch pass bypassing pretty much six the United players, Kelleher is still the best of the two but the distance has been shortened and i think Jaros distribution is possibly better .

Goalkeepers of the Tour : very equal but for me I give it to Jaros, mainly because we know how good kelleher is and Jaros is suprising  very very close to him.

Defenders have looked very good barring a few misplaced passes from more senior players, Quansah easily pick of the bunch,  However SVDB has looked very good too you can see him shouting and telling others where to be, I like that from a defender , Konate looked quite rusty but give him benefit of the doubt as was only one gamethe youngster coming in have done themselves no harm perhaps not ready this season but maybe a few starts in cup games for some. FBs both Bradley and Tsimi very much a mixed few game , Bradley was very good vs Betis, Average against Arsenal and good vs Man United, Tsimi was ok Verses Betis , Poor vs Arsenal and probably his best game was against Man utd, the youngsters again were all good not a goal got past them (arsenal's goal was agianst the "seniors"),no one really stood out other than maybe Nallo in the arsenal game, same as Beck in the Arsenal game , and Luke Chambers I thought was pretty solid.

Defender of the Tour Quansah followed by Probably SVDB    Youth : Beck or Chambers.

MIdfielders  Szobo looked good in the two games he played though in very different postions , one as i pivotal 6 and the other as a 10, both games i thought he did well,  Jones I thought had two very average games, however I thought in the United game he played quite well, he does needs just a quicker thought of whats around him and play the pass as he got caught out a few times all round though pretty good , Harvey Elliot what can i say two good games and one very good it looks like he was made for slot ball especially as a number 10, Gravenberch looked very good in the pivotal 6 he is not the defensive midfielder in the normal sense but can keep the ball and slip past people, maybe more of a Pirlo type than the more defensive options (same as Szobo pretty much), Endo sadly wont be used much on slot ball atm i think Gravenberch, Szobo, Jones , Baj and Morton would all get ahead of him thats without us buying a new player, however, Endo very much is that up and down player sometimes he can be the best on the pitch equally he can be the worst, personally i think he may well be too slow for slotball, The youngster all played pretty well i did not know whether to put Baj in this grp or not but I will, Baj of the youngsters does really stand out , his awareness of whats around him is very good, all the youngsters did well, Nyoni looks like a very good player makes the games looks so smoothe and passes well , Morton also looked good but sadly for him we have so many midfielders so he may well be sold.

Midfielders of the Tour Elliot with perhaps Szobo in second     Youth : Baj or Nyoni

Fowards I dont really need to say much about Salah his record speaks for itself, he cut his hair off and it gave him his pace back maybe it was weighing him down! Carvalho impressed me in every game always a willing outlet on the wing and took up some very good positions and scored some great goals , for me atm I would play him ahead of Diaz as I feel he will get more assists and goals, though obviously have not seen much of Diaz since the copa, Jota was quite lively in the second game , and third game very quite for me, sadly just one of the games for him. Youth wise we have some pretty decent options really Like Harvey Blair , i love the way he just seems to not give a fuck and will charge in on lost causes, I really dont know why but I love his attitude to the game, Doak also has a lovely touch but is also very raw there is definetely a player in there but maybe not yet perhaps  needs a loan or on the bench and comes on for 30 mins every game.

Foward of the Tour: its Mo but i'll give it to Carvalho who looks the player alot of us thought he would be.    Youth  : Blair for me though Doak will probably end up the better player.

Special shout out to Phillips who lead the kids out everytime and kept them all on thier toes when defending.

Star of the Tour :  QUANSAH
Don't think the playing out from the back is going to be solved so soon. It took Pep nearly a season and half to get City to play well without risks. Arteta had a worse nightmare and was close to being fired before they clicked and found players who could play from the back and in midfield.
I think we must be ready for pain with this in the coming season.

Our midfielders are functional midfielders maybe bar MacAllister, we don't like being pressed up high, only Virgil is press resistant and he is aging. Trent crumbles when pressed high and has to receive with his back to the goal.
We need a new CDM who is press resistant, strong, and good with the ball. There are very few like those.

Kelleher is much better with the ball at his feet for close passing and control than Alisson, and Kelleher struggled with this system.
That was fun.  The senior players seem to be taking to the new system well.  Salah is looking incredible.  All the youth players can be proud of their performances over the 3 games.  I can't wait to see what he can produce with the full squad though.  We have players that can do a job at cdm in this system but if we bring in the correct player there it just feels like that can be the biggest difference maker. Another pacy winger would have defences scrambling as well.  Be interesting to see how diaz and gakpo perform there.
Only watched a sketchy YouTube set of highlights so no real sense of general play. However, solid results throughout the tour with good minutes for most of the squad. Im at the Seville game so hopefully more lads set to get a game after their return.
