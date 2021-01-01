Pretty much everyone has had a good preseason



The goalkeepers Kelleher and Jaros have been very good , I really like how Jaros plays the ball with the defenders the draw ppl in and Jaros accuracy with the pass is straight to central Midfielder who the gets it to the winger in a one or two touch pass bypassing pretty much six the United players, Kelleher is still the best of the two but the distance has been shortened and i think Jaros distribution is possibly better .



Goalkeepers of the Tour : very equal but for me I give it to Jaros, mainly because we know how good kelleher is and Jaros is suprising very very close to him.



Defenders have looked very good barring a few misplaced passes from more senior players, Quansah easily pick of the bunch, However SVDB has looked very good too you can see him shouting and telling others where to be, I like that from a defender , Konate looked quite rusty but give him benefit of the doubt as was only one gamethe youngster coming in have done themselves no harm perhaps not ready this season but maybe a few starts in cup games for some. FBs both Bradley and Tsimi very much a mixed few game , Bradley was very good vs Betis, Average against Arsenal and good vs Man United, Tsimi was ok Verses Betis , Poor vs Arsenal and probably his best game was against Man utd, the youngsters again were all good not a goal got past them (arsenal's goal was agianst the "seniors"),no one really stood out other than maybe Nallo in the arsenal game, same as Beck in the Arsenal game , and Luke Chambers I thought was pretty solid.



Defender of the Tour Quansah followed by Probably SVDB Youth : Beck or Chambers.



MIdfielders Szobo looked good in the two games he played though in very different postions , one as i pivotal 6 and the other as a 10, both games i thought he did well, Jones I thought had two very average games, however I thought in the United game he played quite well, he does needs just a quicker thought of whats around him and play the pass as he got caught out a few times all round though pretty good , Harvey Elliot what can i say two good games and one very good it looks like he was made for slot ball especially as a number 10, Gravenberch looked very good in the pivotal 6 he is not the defensive midfielder in the normal sense but can keep the ball and slip past people, maybe more of a Pirlo type than the more defensive options (same as Szobo pretty much), Endo sadly wont be used much on slot ball atm i think Gravenberch, Szobo, Jones , Baj and Morton would all get ahead of him thats without us buying a new player, however, Endo very much is that up and down player sometimes he can be the best on the pitch equally he can be the worst, personally i think he may well be too slow for slotball, The youngster all played pretty well i did not know whether to put Baj in this grp or not but I will, Baj of the youngsters does really stand out , his awareness of whats around him is very good, all the youngsters did well, Nyoni looks like a very good player makes the games looks so smoothe and passes well , Morton also looked good but sadly for him we have so many midfielders so he may well be sold.



Midfielders of the Tour Elliot with perhaps Szobo in second Youth : Baj or Nyoni



Fowards I dont really need to say much about Salah his record speaks for itself, he cut his hair off and it gave him his pace back maybe it was weighing him down! Carvalho impressed me in every game always a willing outlet on the wing and took up some very good positions and scored some great goals , for me atm I would play him ahead of Diaz as I feel he will get more assists and goals, though obviously have not seen much of Diaz since the copa, Jota was quite lively in the second game , and third game very quite for me, sadly just one of the games for him. Youth wise we have some pretty decent options really Like Harvey Blair , i love the way he just seems to not give a fuck and will charge in on lost causes, I really dont know why but I love his attitude to the game, Doak also has a lovely touch but is also very raw there is definetely a player in there but maybe not yet perhaps needs a loan or on the bench and comes on for 30 mins every game.



Foward of the Tour: its Mo but i'll give it to Carvalho who looks the player alot of us thought he would be. Youth : Blair for me though Doak will probably end up the better player.



Special shout out to Phillips who lead the kids out everytime and kept them all on thier toes when defending.



Star of the Tour : QUANSAH