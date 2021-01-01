I imagine one of the pivots will switch from 6 to 8 in the final third against teams that sit deeper. Can see Szobo and Grav playing that role. Curtis, too. I think they were practicing that pattern in one of the training videos. Arriving late for a cut back and shooting from central positions.
It's this. The 6s are staggered in Slot's formation. Hence the reason he took exception to him playing a 4231. It's 442 in defense and build up phases and a 4141 or 443 in attack most times.
Looking alright so far. Gonna be some hairy moments as they play it short at the back, but you can see the benefits it has to hurting teams quickly and moving through the pitch.
Alison up front?
Slots corner tactics...https://x.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1818845731551150204
