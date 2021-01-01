« previous next »
Pre-season 2024

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 07:03:00 pm »
Looking alright so far. Gonna be some hairy moments as they play it short at the back, but you can see the benefits it has to hurting teams quickly and moving through the pitch.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 07:09:42 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:49:44 pm
I imagine one of the pivots will switch from 6 to 8 in the final third against teams that sit deeper. Can see Szobo and Grav playing that role. Curtis, too. I think they were practicing that pattern in one of the training videos. Arriving late for a cut back and shooting from central positions.

It's this. The '6s' are staggered in Slot's formation. Hence the reason he took exception to him playing a 4231. It's 442 in defence and build up phases and a 4141 or 433 in attack most times.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 07:13:51 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 07:09:42 pm
It's this. The 6s are staggered in Slot's formation. Hence the reason he took exception to him playing a 4231. It's 442 in defense and build up phases and a 4141 or 443 in attack most times.

Alison up front?
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 07:14:56 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:03:00 pm
Looking alright so far. Gonna be some hairy moments as they play it short at the back, but you can see the benefits it has to hurting teams quickly and moving through the pitch.

Reminds me a bit of how Southampton? tried to play against us in the FA cup last year. Really looking forward to implementing this style of play with a higher calibre of player.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 07:17:22 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:13:51 pm
Alison up front?

 ;D..wouldn't go that far, maybe as a DLM or regista.

Edited, Ta.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 07:48:45 pm »
