First bit of pre-season I have watched, and first half was good - can see some ideas and patterns of play coming through. Plenty of chances created.



Second half we looked a bit more tired and then plenty of changes and youth on the field as we just sat in and contained Arsenal.



Looking forward to seeing more of the first teamers back - especially wide players in fullbacks and forwards.



Harvey Elliott was brilliant, Carvalho looked good too. Salah looks hungry as always.