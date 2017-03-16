« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 67559 times)

Offline zero zero

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1080 on: July 29, 2024, 01:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on July 28, 2024, 03:39:49 pm
The thing is you don't want players who aren't match fit trying to put down a marker against our biggest rivals. Ideally, we would be gradually building up the intensity and looking to be ready for Ipswich. Pre-season games are usually played at a lower intensity. Put two Premier League rivals together in a grudge match and the intensity levels will increase.
Nobody is putting a maker down on anybody else. Look at the Arsenal team.

1st half :Hein; White, Timber, Heaven, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Nwaneri; Nelson, Jesus, Trossard.
2nd half : Hein; White (Nichols 63), Timber (Magalhaes 63), Heaven (Kiwior 46), Zinchenko (Lewis-Skelly 63); Odegaard (Havertz 71), Jorginho (Partey 63), Nwaneri (M'Hand 46); Nelson (Martinelli 71), Jesus (Nketiah 71), Trossard (Vieira 63).
Offline Draex

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1081 on: July 29, 2024, 01:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 29, 2024, 01:03:23 pm

He's a solid lad alright.

Got my mojo back for the season now. Might have been just a kickabout the other day, but great to see happy smiling players and I think Slot will be made very welcome. Got it all to play for and he gets the first year free anyway.

Looking forward to it now :)

Change can bring good things Andy, might even get the rub of the PMGOL ;)
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1082 on: July 29, 2024, 02:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on July 28, 2024, 04:50:30 pm
Well there's different ways from passing out the back isn't there - do the CBs split, do they not, how do the midfield/FBs make themselves available, etc. Against Betis there seems to be a lot more passing around close to our own box, whereas under Klopp we would look to get it forward much quicker it feels like (anecdotally, based on one pre-season game).
Also, definitely more passes into the midfield. With Klopp we passed more to Trent a Robbo and across the back line.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1083 on: July 29, 2024, 03:25:43 pm »
Offline Draex

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1084 on: July 29, 2024, 03:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 29, 2024, 03:25:43 pm

Sign me a fucking player or it's the back of my hand..
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1085 on: July 29, 2024, 05:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 29, 2024, 03:29:26 pm
Sign me a fucking player or it's the back of my hand..

:lmao
Offline Frenchie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1086 on: July 29, 2024, 05:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 29, 2024, 03:29:26 pm
Sign me a fucking player or it's the back of my hand..



well played...
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 03:06:37 pm »








Offline newterp

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 03:54:19 pm »
Jones got fat in 2 days off! All you can eat cheesesteaks in Philly, clearly.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 04:03:58 pm »
Szoboszlai has just unveiled the new away kit.

Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 04:07:08 pm »
Quote
Dom Szoboszlai on Arne Slot: Great manager, great man, tough training!
Offline stjohns

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 04:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:03:58 pm
Szoboszlai has just unveiled the new away kit.


And by god, is it boring.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 05:27:50 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 04:07:48 pm
And by god, is it boring.
I like it. I'll be buying that for my holiday.  8)
Online Garlicbread

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 05:29:28 pm »
Gravenberch and Konate have joined up with the squad now.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 05:41:24 pm »
Quote
Harvey Elliott on Slot's style:

"[his style] is very elegant. A Dutch style, its very nice. We just need to keep building on it and keep playing because its a different style of play for us and lets see where it will get us."

[@LewisSteele_]

Quote
Elliott on Slot's style:

Its kind of more about possession now. Managers have different styles of play & the gaffer now has a style which is about possession & keeping the ball, one touch and two touch passes but Im not going to give away any details."
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1095 on: Yesterday at 06:18:47 pm »
Quote
Talks ongoing to play Las Palmas at Anfield on August 10th, the day before Sevilla.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 06:19:20 pm »
Ooooh, secret style! Only to be witnessed by 50k inside the ground, and 500 TV cameras.... ;D



Must be fun for the players to learn something new. Guess even if you're at the top of your game, it's always cool to learn new stuff
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 07:17:00 pm »
https://x.com/LewisSteele_/status/1818345820145827962

Quote
Liverpool have held talks with Spanish side Las Palmas over a potential friendly on Merseyside the day before the Sevilla game, as @laprovincia_es
 reports. Understand it is NOT near being confirmed but discussions have taken place. Would likely be behind closed doors.
Offline Draex

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1098 on: Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm »
Offline newterp

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1099 on: Yesterday at 07:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm
Two games in 2 days, will this FSG money over success never end..

How will we buy another club otherwise?
Offline Draex

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1100 on: Yesterday at 08:07:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:49:14 pm
How will we buy another club otherwise?

Selling Salah.
Offline The Final Third

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1101 on: Yesterday at 09:44:37 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MZ9k2l31pgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MZ9k2l31pgs</a>
Offline mattD

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1102 on: Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 04:07:48 pm
And by god, is it boring.

Goodness gracious, what a dull as dishwater kit. Remember when our away kits were interesting, and not either some boring as hell dark kit or some garish fluorescent nightmare.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1103 on: Yesterday at 10:30:34 pm »
Not sure a behind closed doors friendlys a good idea against a side with Oli McBurnie up front. Can see that tit being sent off.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1104 on: Yesterday at 10:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:17:00 pm
https://x.com/LewisSteele_/status/1818345820145827962

Would have to be behind closed doors with the Ev at home the same day
Offline kop306

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1105 on: Yesterday at 10:48:57 pm »
im guessing this new behind closed doors game is to give the players late back to pre-season some game time

cant see many of them starting or being on the bench against ipswich

Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1106 on: Yesterday at 10:50:23 pm »
Quote
Our players and staff paused before todays training session to pay respects to all those affected by the tragedy that occurred in Southport.

Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 12:43:53 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm
Two games in 2 days, will this FSG money over success never end..

We played 2 consecutive days a few years ago, both at Anfield. Two Spanish teams. I remember one game had the potential for Neco Williams v Nico Williams. Thats all I have.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 12:49:28 am »






Offline Evil Red

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 03:03:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:49:28 am




Would love it if this guy came good this season.

Ryan with Trey as his understudy. That's the dream.

I believe Arne can get the best out of him.

Still only 22!
