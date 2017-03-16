The thing is you don't want players who aren't match fit trying to put down a marker against our biggest rivals. Ideally, we would be gradually building up the intensity and looking to be ready for Ipswich. Pre-season games are usually played at a lower intensity. Put two Premier League rivals together in a grudge match and the intensity levels will increase.
Nobody is putting a maker down on anybody else. Look at the Arsenal team.1st half :
Hein; White, Timber, Heaven, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Nwaneri; Nelson, Jesus, Trossard. 2nd half :
Hein; White (Nichols 63), Timber (Magalhaes 63), Heaven (Kiwior 46), Zinchenko (Lewis-Skelly 63); Odegaard (Havertz 71), Jorginho (Partey 63), Nwaneri (M'Hand 46); Nelson (Martinelli 71), Jesus (Nketiah 71), Trossard (Vieira 63).