Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:23:40 pm
Jota in training, as is Bradley. No sign of Curtis though.

Interesting watch - on half the pitch there's a 6 vs 5 drill going on where the focus is on passing out from the back by the CBs into the midfielders. On the other side of the pitch there's a fairly structured looking attacking drill where there seems to be a decent amount of focus on overlapping runs and cutbacks.

I didn't see the Real Betis game but there seems to be a lot of talk about us passing out from the back.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but we passed out from the back under Klopp so what's new here?
 ;D

Quote
Arne Slot shouting patience! and kill them with passes during drills
https://x.com/ptgorst/status/1817579836472475958

Quote
No Curtis Jones at open training. Ben Doak and Trey Nyoni sitting it out too with Arne Slot keen not to put too much strain on the teenagers at this stage.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:45:54 pm
I didn't see the Real Betis game but there seems to be a lot of talk about us passing out from the back.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but we passed out from the back under Klopp so what's new here?

Well there's different ways from passing out the back isn't there - do the CBs split, do they not, how do the midfield/FBs make themselves available, etc. Against Betis there seems to be a lot more passing around close to our own box, whereas under Klopp we would look to get it forward much quicker it feels like (anecdotally, based on one pre-season game).
there was a real focus on breaking through the lines with our passing
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:37:47 pm
so that's more reason not to take risks, I'd say.  build up fitness and work on cohesion etc but laying down markers?  screw that.

we're not Everton, looking for scraps to cling to "we beat yer in preseason!!"

We're clearly not going to win the transfer window though, so we need SOMETHING!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:39:49 pm
The thing is you don't want players who aren't match fit trying to put down a marker against our biggest rivals.

Good point. Sounds like a guaranteed way to get yourself injured.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:23:40 pm
Jota in training, as is Bradley. Curtis missing (precautionary according to the comms) as is Nyoni (managing his game time apparently).

Interesting watch - on half the pitch there's a 6 vs 5 drill going on where the focus is on passing out from the back by the CBs into the midfielders. On the other side of the pitch there's a fairly structured looking attacking drill where there seems to be a decent amount of focus on overlapping runs and cutbacks.

Moved now onto an 11-a-side game - Tsimikas, VDB, Quansah, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Carvalho, Jota, Salah against the kids by the looks of it.
Sounds like theyve given up with Nyoni as its clear hes not gonna make it here
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:17:14 pm
Sounds like theyve given up with Nyoni as its clear hes not gonna make it here
Clearly Slots been reading RAWK pre-season thread😂😂😂
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:50:30 pm
Well there's different ways from passing out the back isn't there - do the CBs split, do they not, how do the midfield/FBs make themselves available, etc. Against Betis there seems to be a lot more passing around close to our own box, whereas under Klopp we would look to get it forward much quicker it feels like (anecdotally, based on one pre-season game).

Great thanks. Will be intrigued to see this for sure.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:50:46 pm
there was a real focus on breaking through the lines with our passing

Yep and Bajcetic was kept behind for one on one training on receiving the ball and passing quickly.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:17:14 pm
Sounds like theyve given up with Nyoni as its clear hes not gonna make it here
and there are still ppl who scoff at the idea our coaches read RAWK.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 05:27:38 pm
Clearly Slots been reading RAWK pre-season thread😂😂😂

bugger  :)
So what's the expected amount of first teamers expected to be ready for the first game of the season?. There are certainly a few that will not get the plane to the tail end of this tour.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:50:30 pm
Well there's different ways from passing out the back isn't there - do the CBs split, do they not, how do the midfield/FBs make themselves available, etc. Against Betis there seems to be a lot more passing around close to our own box, whereas under Klopp we would look to get it forward much quicker it feels like (anecdotally, based on one pre-season game).

We did a lot of this with Klopp, why VVD passing stats are always so high in terms of volume.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:13:03 pm
We did a lot of this with Klopp, why VVD passing stats are always so high in terms of volume.

Is it reference to passing from the back but deeper - i.e the full backs joining in, coming a bit further deeper in line with centre backs? Just theorising that it might bring the opposition further into our own half, with less chance of a counter if we lose it (that seemed to be an issue with us in recent years)?
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:13:03 pm
We did a lot of this with Klopp, why VVD passing stats are always so high in terms of volume.

The big difference is there are two central midfielders creating a box with the centre backs, the fullbacks are pushed up and wide. That extra man should help us be less prone to counters.
https://x.com/i/status/1817593693408317644

The badger having some extra training.

https://x.com/i/status/1817591314004746267

Carvalho scoring a beauty.

https://x.com/i/status/1817588275156337010

Carvalho to Jota who like his da does a lovely Slota.

https://x.com/i/status/1817580242925670845

Rugby pads for core stability.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:58:40 pm


https://x.com/i/status/1817580242925670845



20 years from now, some guy sitting in the stands will be telling RAWK he worked with Ruben Peters and knows that some 17 year-old won't make it...
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:45:54 pm
I didn't see the Real Betis game but there seems to be a lot of talk about us passing out from the back.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but we passed out from the back under Klopp so what's new here?
You're right, but what looks different is the tempo and the fact that we look a lot more connected/closer. Definitely not as spread out between the back four/central midfielders. I think this is also why Curtis came out and said what he did about having the time of his life - it's not disrespectful to Klopp, but plays more into how he personally as a player wants to play as he likes more close-quarter play. (Sozo said similar IIRC)

My impression is that Slot wants to so what I always say in rugby - play on instinct and not overthink. That to me was one of our achilles heels in past seasons - We massively overthought things, especially against low-block sides and it also bears out the initial thoughts on Slot as being a hybrid of Klopp and Guardiola. We're seeing that in action right now and to be honest, if it comes off, it will be exceptionally trouser twitching!  :lmao

EDIT: Just saw this after looking at the post match Betis interviews and it seems to say exactly what I put: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94kJVZwwHkI
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:13:03 pm
We did a lot of this with Klopp, why VVD passing stats are always so high in terms of volume.

I think its the position of those passes, or where the CBs are receiving the ball though that looks quite different. Under Klopp, the CBs were receving the ball higher up the pitch and more centrally, and passing between themselves a lot (probably too much) and relying on a midfielder or full back dropping deeper to try and rotate the ball. Against Betis, the CBs were split and way, way deeper when receiving the ball, which had the effect of inviting Betis onto us and it took us a little time to adjust to being pressed in such a condensed space, but with the benefit being that when you've beaten that press there's so much more space in the middle third to advance/pass into. We also saw a lot more rotation and movement from the midfielder(s) dropping in and more of those little passes around the corner to the FBs, who were much closer to the CBs. It looked really quite different to how we built under Klopp - harder to execute and more risky, but probably more effective when done right. Albeit it was also only one game, where we used a formation we won't use again, but I imagine the principles will be similar.

Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:10:54 pm
20 years from now, some guy sitting in the stands will be telling RAWK he worked with Ruben Peters and knows that some 17 year-old won't make it...

:D
Does anyone know who is returning to training tomorrow from holidays and will they join the tour in the US?
Quote from: TobyLFC on Today at 10:20:06 pm
Does anyone know who is returning to training tomorrow from holidays and will they join the tour in the US?

Jota is back now.

Next up Konate and Gravenberch.

The rest will link up when the squad returns form America.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:29:53 pm
Great thanks. Will be intrigued to see this for sure.

From what I could see they were playing out from the back but passing a lot more tiki taka style to move the opposition around and then passing forward through narrow channels towards the forwards. It certainly looks very different.
