Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:04:20 pm
Glad to get a neutral opinion on this. Thanks Al.

:lmao
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:39:54 am
Everyone on this forum is entitled to their opinion about players, and young players. However, if you have the confidence / arrogance to decide on the basis of  a handful of minutes, particular in a meaningless pre-season friendly, that a boy who turned 17 last month isnt going to make it at LFC or anywhere else, you should absolutely expect grief and pushback on this forum. People here want to be optimistic because its far more fun than being a misery, and the site has guidelines on respecting LFC players. Im not saying that deciding someone isnt good enough is a lack of respect, but a broad indicator that theres less patience here for people slagging off the players than you might find on Twitter or other forums.

Also, the second you start saying this is based on my time as a youth coach in the 90s youre going to get pilloried. That may well give you an insight that you feel others lack, but Im more perceptive than you is never going to be popular. Also, I would be willing to bet that most youth coaches wouldnt be confident enough to deliver an opinion entirely dismissing a players prospects, particularly a very highly regarded player, on the basis of a pre-season friendly. If youve been spending your spare time watching our youth team matches and want to explain why you think this means hes not good enough, then obviously youre free to do so, but again the site has never been particularly patient with:
hes not good enough
how do you know?
because I do
Is he too slow, not good enough on the ball, not confident enough, not strong enough? Its lazy to just say someone isnt good enough without quantifying why and entirely unsurprising people jump on you for it.

Ultimately the odds are stacked against ANY young player making it, so youre probably be right. If I said that none of the clubs youth players would make it to the first team Id probably have a 99% success rate, but it wouldnt be an interesting or perceptive thing to say.
Sums it up for me
Preseason and two contrived arguments based on very little

A 17 year old played well but not good enough

Ticket prices are apparently governed by Liverpools owners

Imagine if wed lost!!!
saying it is one thing, but throwing an almighty fucking hissy fit when getting called on it / mocked for it is another. 

then of course the doubling ... tripling ... quadrupling down ...
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 06:32:52 pm


Knowing nothing about US sports was an exaggeration as I did follow the Green Bay Packers, and for years it's been mooted that they will be moved to another location as the Green Bay market (customer base) isn't big enough (and that's probably one of the teams in the NFL that does have connection to their locality like teams do here). They are blasé about a subject that is an anathema here.


The Packers are the only pro team in America owned by the town and operated as a non-profit.  The have a heated field and the best locker rooms anywhere.  Players there are treated like Gods (a bit like us).

Green Bay is known as Titletown USA and is unique.

They play half their home games in Milwaukee, but there's no fucking way they would ever move.
Learn, motherfucker.

When's the next game?
Wednesday, at pretty much the same time against Arsenal.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:39:16 pm
When's the next game?
arsenal overnight on wednesday
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:40:32 pm
Wednesday, at pretty much the same time against Arsenal.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:40:57 pm
arsenal overnight on wednesday

Thank you folks 👍
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:37:55 am
Ive gone after nobody - but hes nothing special - so lets get a grip.

Quansah on the other hand - just wow.

If were gonna eulogise over somebody lets at least do it for the right man.
You do understand the developmental difference between a 21 year old with EPL experience and a 17 year old without though right?

Quansah looked plenty dodgy at times early on last season and made some poor errors in a few games. It's like if some idiot came on back then and said look how good VVD or Konate looks, why the hell is anyone saying anything about this 20 year who looks nothing special? That person gets called an idiot, and rightly so. Because they have no clue how player development works.

It's not even about respecting LFC players or being positive, criticism should be acceptable, just actually have some substance behind it that doesn't make you look like you know nothing about football.

It was a short period in a pre season game, but Nyoni as a 17 year old was 10x better than Curtis Jones, an established EPL player, and easily the most progressive and creative central midfield player on the pitch the whole game. Whether that means he turns into something special or not, that's a fact for anyone with eyes. Oh, and there's also the fact Nyoni was the both the first player subbed on (IMO that's telling), and the young player Slot admitted he directly referenced when he said pre game there was a young player who had surprised the hell out of him in pre season by how good he was. i.e. an actual successful football manager with football knowledge who now manages the club. If you have a differing opinion, it shouldn't be hard to formulate why in a similar way to what I just did.
