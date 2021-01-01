Lets just catch up in 12 months boys - yeah. Ive made my opinion clear. Lets see if Im right or wrong.
Everyone on this forum is entitled to their opinion about players, and young players. However, if you have the confidence / arrogance to decide on the basis of a handful of minutes, particular in a meaningless pre-season friendly, that a boy who turned 17 last month isnt going to make it at LFC or anywhere else, you should absolutely expect grief and pushback on this forum. People here want to be optimistic because its far more fun than being a misery, and the site has guidelines on respecting LFC players. Im not saying that deciding someone isnt good enough is a lack of respect, but a broad indicator that theres less patience here for people slagging off the players than you might find on Twitter or other forums.
Also, the second you start saying this is based on my time as a youth coach in the 90s youre going to get pilloried. That may well give you an insight that you feel others lack, but Im more perceptive than you is never going to be popular. Also, I would be willing to bet that most youth coaches wouldnt be confident enough to deliver an opinion entirely dismissing a players prospects, particularly a very highly regarded player, on the basis of a pre-season friendly. If youve been spending your spare time watching our youth team matches and want to explain why you think this means hes not good enough, then obviously youre free to do so, but again the site has never been particularly patient with:
hes not good enough
how do you know?
because I do
Is he too slow, not good enough on the ball, not confident enough, not strong enough? Its lazy to just say someone isnt good enough without quantifying why and entirely unsurprising people jump on you for it.
Ultimately the odds are stacked against ANY young player making it, so youre probably be right. If I said that none of the clubs youth players would make it to the first team Id probably have a 99% success rate, but it wouldnt be an interesting or perceptive thing to say.