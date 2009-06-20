I'll play the devil advocate here.



To be fair to A-Bomb, the following was said about Nyoni prior to his post about him not making it here: "best kid since Gerrard" - "get him in the first team" - "reminiscent of Thiago". And there's also a picture of Pele as well...



So can't say you guys weren't overhyping him up. Then A-Bomb responded with "he looks nothing special" - which could be a wrong assessment, but not out of order imo. Yet right after that, other posters immediately jumped on him with personal attacks like "what's wrong with you" etc.. which then triggered the "not making it here" comment.



It's a disease in football forums like this. When everyone is praising a player, the first person who doesn't follow immediately becomes the culprit and gets attacked upon.



P.S: imo Nyoni the most impressive player today too, but I'd reserve any further assessment before I see him more.



The best since Gerrard shout was a bit out there I'll give you that, but the other comments are jokey/facetious and/or stylistic comparisons. "He reminds me of.." gets said about every player on the planet, and it's often not meant to be a direct comparison.Most of the pile on took place after he doubled down and repeatedly proclaimed that a 17 year-old player will never make it here after watching him for 15 mins, without ever giving a single reason why - like he literally made 7 or 8 posts stating he won't make it but in not one did he say anything about Nyoni's qualities (or lack of) as a player or why he felt that, seemingly the only issue he's taken with Nyoni is that he isn't Quansah despite them playing totally different positions.It's fine to have an opinion that goes against the grain, it's how you present it. He's a kid - if you come on here after a good performance and say "nothing special" with literally zero further analysis or explanation then you're gonna get pushback. Everything that came after was absurd.