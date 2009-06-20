« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 50825 times)

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #800 on: Today at 02:48:00 am »
Just caught up on the last 5 pages.

A-bomb - should have give the game a miss and got some sleep.

Bizarre opinion to have of a 17 year old who played well. Why do you think he wont make it here or are you trying to be edgy because your terrible opinion has been called out?
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #801 on: Today at 02:48:16 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:36:49 am
Hilariously wrong - worked with Steve Holland in one of the few academies in the 90s

So thats bullshit.

How many professional football teams did you play against in your youth?

I'm so high, that I don't know if you're joking or not.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #802 on: Today at 02:48:28 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:47:23 am
Whats this refer to?
he took a knock, had ice on it on the bench (but didn't go down the tunnel for treatment, unlike Jones). don't think it was a serious injury. he wasn't in tears
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #803 on: Today at 02:48:52 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:47:23 am
Whats this refer to?

Bradley seemed to take a heavy tackle at one point and was icing his ankle after he came off. I didn't see him in tears though, hope it's nothing serious.  :-[
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #804 on: Today at 02:49:07 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:38:10 am
I'm a better left back than Konchesky so needless to say, I agree.

Is your Mam also a twat ?
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #805 on: Today at 02:49:49 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:46:06 am
love the man! making Quansah look smaller(er)Klopp described Nyoni as "special" a few months ago - but not sure if he's ever kicked a ball
Forgot how tall the fucker is, decent bit taller than Quansah there.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #806 on: Today at 02:50:23 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:46:06 am
love the man! making Quansah look smaller(er)Klopp described Nyoni as "special" a few months ago - but not sure if he's ever kicked a ball

Was his first game away at Forrest or Sheff Wed ?
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #807 on: Today at 02:53:18 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:48:28 am
he took a knock, had ice on it on the bench (but didn't go down the tunnel for treatment, unlike Jones). don't think it was a serious injury. he wasn't in tears
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:48:52 am
Bradley seemed to take a heavy tackle at one point and was icing his ankle after he came off. I didn't see him in tears though, hope it's nothing serious.  :-[
Did he walk off though? ;)

Hope Curtis is nothing serious
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #808 on: Today at 02:55:42 am »
Love this groundsman ad by the way.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #809 on: Today at 02:58:46 am »
Good goal, heard Nyoni played well.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #810 on: Today at 03:06:52 am »
I'll play the devil advocate here.

To be fair to A-Bomb, the following was said about Nyoni prior to his post about him not making it here: "best kid since Gerrard" - "get him in the first team" - "reminiscent of Thiago". And there's also a picture of Pele as well...

So can't say you guys weren't overhyping him up. Then A-Bomb responded with "he looks nothing special" - which could be a wrong assessment, but not out of order imo. Yet right after that, other posters immediately jumped on him with personal attacks like "what's wrong with you" etc.. which then triggered the "not making it here" comment.

It's a disease in football forums like this. When everyone is praising a player, the first person who doesn't follow immediately becomes the culprit and gets attacked upon.

P.S: imo Nyoni the most impressive player today too, but I'd reserve any further assessment before I see him more.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #811 on: Today at 03:08:25 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 03:06:52 am
I'll play the devil advocate here.

To be fair to A-Bomb, the following was said about Nyoni prior to his post about him not making it here: "best kid since Gerrard" - "get him in the first team" - "reminiscent of Thiago". And there's also a picture of Pele as well...

So can't say you guys weren't overhyping him up. Then A-Bomb responded with "he looks nothing special" - which could be a wrong assessment, but not out of order imo. Yet right after that, other posters immediately jumped on him with personal attacks like "what's wrong with you" etc.. which then triggered the "not making it here" comment.

It's a disease in football forums like this. When everyone is praising a player, the first person who doesn't follow immediately becomes the culprit and gets attacked upon.

I've not seen any of that shite, I'd be calling it out as well, if I had.

Lad is a serious talent though, got an amazing brain and wicked finishes.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #812 on: Today at 03:18:56 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 03:06:52 am
I'll play the devil advocate here.

To be fair to A-Bomb, the following was said about Nyoni prior to his post about him not making it here: "best kid since Gerrard" - "get him in the first team" - "reminiscent of Thiago". And there's also a picture of Pele as well...

So can't say you guys weren't overhyping him up. Then A-Bomb responded with "he looks nothing special" - which could be a wrong assessment, but not out of order imo. Yet right after that, other posters immediately jumped on him with personal attacks like "what's wrong with you" etc.. which then triggered the "not making it here" comment.

It's a disease in football forums like this. When everyone is praising a player, the first person who doesn't follow immediately becomes the culprit and gets attacked upon.

P.S: imo Nyoni the most impressive player today too, but I'd reserve any further assessment before I see him more.

The best since Gerrard shout was a bit out there I'll give you that, but the other comments are jokey/facetious and/or stylistic comparisons. "He reminds me of.." gets said about every player on the planet, and it's often not meant to be a direct comparison.

Most of the pile on took place after he doubled down and repeatedly proclaimed that a 17 year-old player will never make it here after watching him for 15 mins, without ever giving a single reason why - like he literally made 7 or 8 posts stating he won't make it but in not one did he say anything about Nyoni's qualities (or lack of) as a player or why he felt that, seemingly the only issue he's taken with Nyoni is that he isn't Quansah despite them playing totally different positions.

It's fine to have an opinion that goes against the grain, it's how you present it. He's a kid - if you come on here after a good performance and say "nothing special" with literally zero further analysis or explanation then you're gonna get pushback. Everything that came after was absurd.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #813 on: Today at 03:20:14 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 03:06:52 am
So can't say you guys weren't overhyping him up. Then A-Bomb responded with "he looks nothing special" - which could be a wrong assessment, but not out of order imo. Yet right after that, other posters immediately jumped on him with personal attacks like "what's wrong with you" etc.. which then triggered the "not making it here" comment.
if 'whats wrong with you' counts as personal attacks, then that means A-Bomb triggered it by criticising people for suggesting Nyoni is a talent, saying "he’s nothing special - so let’s get a grip".

Then he escalated his feedback of 'nothing special' to 'he'll never make it at LFC' (based on 15 minutes ;D) , and referred to the praise of his performance as being ignorant and from people who don't understand football (like Klopp) as well as him - and must be people who've have never kicked a ball. And topped it off by calling people complimenting the performance as being a wankfest (which Slot's just partaken in too).

I think A-Bomb can drop the 'woe is me' feeling about some of us disagreeing with him. if he doesn't like people disagreeing with him stringently, he should set his own example and not dish out the above to people. can't be dishing stuff out but then be too thin-skinned to take the same when dealt back in return
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #814 on: Today at 03:22:39 am »
Of all the hills to die on  :o

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #815 on: Today at 03:22:54 am »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 02:02:26 am
;D ;D ;D Phillips looked like the teacher at a zebra crossing teaching the kids to cross the road with the subs

 ;D
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #816 on: Today at 03:27:43 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:40:41 am
Quote Me - he wont make here lad.
You need to send your CV to the club. With the ability to determine a 17 year old's career trajectory within 15 minutes of a sub appearance, in a preseason game, I'm sure they'll snap you up...
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #817 on: Today at 03:28:39 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:20:14 am
if 'whats wrong with you' counts as personal attacks, then that means A-Bomb triggered it by criticising people for suggesting Nyoni is a talent, saying "hes nothing special - so lets get a grip".
It's actually "what the fuck is wrong with you". That is suggesting the other person is not normal mentally, in an aggressive way. Can't play victim with that mate.

A-Bomb might have came out with the "not making it here" comment anyway without being attacked like that. But my point is the other posters aren't exactly innocent.

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #818 on: Today at 03:30:05 am »
The Kids won dickheads.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #819 on: Today at 03:37:56 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 03:28:39 am
It's actually "what the fuck is wrong with you". That is suggesting the other person is not normal mentally, in an aggressive way. Can't play victim with that mate.

A-Bomb might have came out with the "not making it here" comment anyway without being attacked like that. But my point is the other posters aren't exactly innocent.
yeah he defo would have, because I'd shared a joke with him and disagreed (saying Nyoni played really well) and his response was "Quote Me - he wont make here lad."
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #820 on: Today at 04:11:01 am »
The pitch was awful. So many moves and touches weren't working out because the surface kept slowing the ball down. Hopefully the other games are at better pitches so we can actually see more of the patterns of play under Slot. The performance was decent. A nice run out for the lads. Thought Nyoni grew really well into the game after a nervy start. Bradley's linking up on the right with Mo and Dom was so good. Doak had a nice little cameo bullying their fullbacks every time. Quite a few made a decent claim to be trusted with minutes when needed.
We are missing 8 from our strongest XI still and most of them will probably still be in pre season mode when season kicks off which isnt great.
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #821 on: Today at 04:28:19 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:48:28 am
. he wasn't in tears

Check video of the ESPN coverage at 70:40 as he was talking to Jota who made him smile at the end of the shot.

Unlike you, I don't bullshit.
