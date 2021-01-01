nyoni nothing special hahahaha
Nyoni has looked better this half.
Are you really going after a 16 year old? What the fuck is wrong with you?
Opinions are awesome arent they mate - suggest we catch up in 12months time and discuss that - weve seen so many evaporate.Ive nailed my colours to the mast as have you - time will tell.
Are you off your head?
Even if you turn out to be right it's really not the win for you that you think it is.
Who the fuck nails their colours to the mast on a 16/17 year old
👌
it might just be the calm face while he constantly knocks their keeper around, but Blair has an air of Rory Breaker (in lock stock) about him
I do, right now, thanks mate. As with everybody else - lets see how the next 12months develop mate.
Im not trying to win - I just have an opinion that was jumped upon. He wont make it here. Thats my opinion.
The coaching staff view Ben Doak as a LEFT winger.Doing all of his finishing and crossing drills from left hand side/left angle, cutting in on right foot.
Makes sense, with the way we play ...
How come Danns was not in the squad at all? Thought he did very well last year.
43,679 would look way more impressive in a smaller stadium
Lets just catch up in 12 months boys - yeah. Ive made my opinion clear. Lets see if Im right or wrong.
Injury and possible Plymouth loan?
Wtf are the next 12 months going to tell us?!
you know he's playing on the right tonight?
