« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18] 19   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 49151 times)

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #680 on: Today at 02:03:44 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:02:33 am
nyoni nothing special hahahaha

He's taking the piss.

(Nyoni, not A-Bomb. Although also A-Bomb)
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,306
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #681 on: Today at 02:04:38 am »
Our captain Nat
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #682 on: Today at 02:04:53 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:02:33 am
nyoni nothing special hahahaha

Opinions are awesome arent they mate - suggest we catch up in 12months time and discuss that - weve seen so many evaporate.

Ive nailed my colours to the mast as have you - time will tell.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,886
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #683 on: Today at 02:05:42 am »
shite from the linesman giving that foul on the keeper there
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,473
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #684 on: Today at 02:05:55 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:03:38 am
Nyoni has looked better this half.
He's looked good from the minute he stepped on the pitch.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,240
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #685 on: Today at 02:06:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:35:17 am
Are you really going after a 16 year old? What the fuck is wrong with you?
if you can't go after a 16 year old who can you....errrrr
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #686 on: Today at 02:06:39 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:04:53 am
Opinions are awesome arent they mate - suggest we catch up in 12months time and discuss that - weve seen so many evaporate.

Ive nailed my colours to the mast as have you - time will tell.

Hes shown some class, is it so hard to back him?
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,306
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #687 on: Today at 02:06:47 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:04:53 am
Opinions are awesome arent they mate - suggest we catch up in 12months time and discuss that - weve seen so many evaporate.

Ive nailed my colours to the mast as have you - time will tell.
Are you off your head?
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,473
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #688 on: Today at 02:07:36 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:04:53 am
Opinions are awesome arent they mate - suggest we catch up in 12months time and discuss that - weve seen so many evaporate.

Ive nailed my colours to the mast as have you - time will tell.
Who the fuck nails their colours to the mast on a 16/17 year old
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,886
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #689 on: Today at 02:07:43 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:04:53 am
Opinions are awesome aren’t they mate - suggest we catch up in 12months time and discuss that - we’ve seen so many evaporate.

I’ve nailed my colours to the mast as have you - time will tell.
:thumbsup  i'm sure we both hope i'm right, but yep always fine to have differences of opinion (just wouldn't recommend getting entrenched in them and not adapting to what we learn as we see more - speaking broadly there, not on Nyoni)
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #690 on: Today at 02:07:46 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:06:47 am
Are you off your head?

Must be.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #691 on: Today at 02:08:50 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:04:53 am
Opinions are awesome arent they mate - suggest we catch up in 12months time and discuss that - weve seen so many evaporate.

Ive nailed my colours to the mast as have you - time will tell.

Even if you turn out to be right it's really not the win for you that you think it is.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,473
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #692 on: Today at 02:09:30 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:08:50 am
Even if you turn out to be right it's really not the win for you that you think it is.
👌
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #693 on: Today at 02:09:39 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 02:07:36 am
Who the fuck nails their colours to the mast on a 16/17 year old

I do, right now, thanks mate. As with everybody else - lets see how the next 12months develop mate.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,886
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #694 on: Today at 02:10:31 am »
it might just be the calm face while he constantly knocks their keeper around, but Blair has an air of Rory Breaker (in lock stock) about him
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #695 on: Today at 02:10:47 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 02:09:30 am
👌

Im not trying to win - I just have an opinion that was jumped upon.

He wont make it here. Thats my opinion.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #696 on: Today at 02:11:06 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:10:31 am
it might just be the calm face while he constantly knocks their keeper around, but Blair has an air of Rory Breaker (in lock stock) about him
;D

Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,306
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #697 on: Today at 02:11:22 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:09:39 am
I do, right now, thanks mate. As with everybody else - lets see how the next 12months develop mate.
12 months for a fella who just turned 17. What are you at here?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #698 on: Today at 02:12:19 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:10:47 am
Im not trying to win - I just have an opinion that was jumped upon.

He wont make it here. Thats my opinion.
By here you mean the US, right?
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #699 on: Today at 02:12:20 am »
It's a whoosh, it has to be.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,306
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #700 on: Today at 02:12:39 am »
Mad thing is he's man of the match for us
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #701 on: Today at 02:13:03 am »
43,679 would look way more impressive in a smaller stadium
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,632
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #702 on: Today at 02:13:05 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:48:36 pm
The coaching staff view Ben Doak as a LEFT winger.

Doing all of his finishing and crossing drills from left hand side/left angle, cutting in on right foot.

Makes sense, with the way we play ...
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,324
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #703 on: Today at 02:13:15 am »
How come Danns was not in the squad at all? Thought he did very well last year.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,473
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #704 on: Today at 02:13:41 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:10:47 am
Im not trying to win - I just have an opinion that was jumped upon.

He wont make it here. Thats my opinion.
Thank feck your not a scout👍
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,886
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #705 on: Today at 02:14:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:13:05 am
Makes sense, with the way we play ...
you know he's playing on the right tonight?
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #706 on: Today at 02:14:05 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:13:15 am
How come Danns was not in the squad at all? Thought he did very well last year.

Injured I think?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #707 on: Today at 02:14:21 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:13:15 am
How come Danns was not in the squad at all? Thought he did very well last year.

Going on loan to Plymouth.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #708 on: Today at 02:14:23 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:13:15 am
How come Danns was not in the squad at all? Thought he did very well last year.

Injury and possible Plymouth loan?
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #709 on: Today at 02:14:25 am »
Lets just catch up in 12 months boys - yeah. Ive made my opinion clear. Lets see if Im right or wrong.
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #710 on: Today at 02:14:33 am »
So many talented young players. Great to see.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,306
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #711 on: Today at 02:14:54 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:13:03 am
43,679 would look way more impressive in a smaller stadium
Nowhere near that amount in there. It holds 68k.
Logged

Online DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #712 on: Today at 02:15:07 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:14:25 am
Lets just catch up in 12 months boys - yeah. Ive made my opinion clear. Lets see if Im right or wrong.

Time for bed
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,324
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #713 on: Today at 02:15:13 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 02:14:23 am
Injury and possible Plymouth loan?
Danke
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,473
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #714 on: Today at 02:15:18 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:13:15 am
How come Danns was not in the squad at all? Thought he did very well last year.
Back injury from the end of last season
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,632
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #715 on: Today at 02:15:59 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:13:15 am
How come Danns was not in the squad at all? Thought he did very well last year.

He is injured at the moment, and is going out on loan to the Championship ...
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #716 on: Today at 02:16:17 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:14:25 am
Lets just catch up in 12 months boys - yeah. Ive made my opinion clear. Lets see if Im right or wrong.

Wtf are the next 12 months going to tell us?!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,324
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #717 on: Today at 02:17:00 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:16:17 am
Wtf are the next 12 months going to tell us?!
He is going to be 18. :P
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,632
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #718 on: Today at 02:17:54 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:14:04 am
you know he's playing on the right tonight?

I think in the long term he will be playing on the left for us. We have Gordon who is the natural on the right ...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,886
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #719 on: Today at 02:17:58 am »
Nallo on his own on the bench now ;D surely gets a few mins
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18] 19   Go Up
« previous next »
 