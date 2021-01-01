Nice one David Dickinson.
its fekir friday tomorrow
any team news ?what time is kickoff today?
Think its 12.30am British time tonight/early Saturday morning.
Confusing on our official site. Aint staying up to watch it..hate a US tour due to time difference
Jota has arrived, by fowler, we/he needs a season without injuries.
No point praying to the god of injuries for an injury free season!
https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1816523744954789938
Page created in 0.149 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.78]