Pre-season 2024

DiggerJohn

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:14:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:07:34 pm


Good to see my buddy Digger out in the States on a freebie hope he is charging it all to Mr Henry's account
killer-heels

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:19:57 pm
Who is Keisel?
Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:22:44 pm
Barnsey is an official LFC Ambassador onthis tour alongside Rushie and Big Sami.  ;D
DiggerJohn

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:23:21 pm
Steelers NFL legend, not an American football fan Killer?
Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:24:27 pm
Killer is not much a fan of anything. Don't you know her by now?
DiggerJohn

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:26:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:24:27 pm
Killer is not much a fan of anything. Don't you know her by now?

I know she loves Olise but he fecked off to Munich the bastard
newterp

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:37:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:07:34 pm


That jersey is too small for Barnes.
Coolie High

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:57:38 pm
Are we supposed to know who Keisel is?
[new username under construction]

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 04:03:15 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:57:38 pm
Are we supposed to know who Keisel is?

I think he jumped the grand canyon on a motorbike
DiggerJohn

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 04:16:55 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:03:15 pm
I think he jumped the grand canyon on a motorbike

At the fuckin size of him 6'5 129kg think that's the last you being seeing of your Mr dead Keisel
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 04:20:32 pm
It's a weird feeling thinking that if we got relegated this year then next year we'd probably have more fun as fans than we have had for years. The games would be better and more combatitive, the diving would be less. The crowds would be better and the compeition would be brilliant with loads of teams having a tilt at the tite.

Going into this Premier league season not really giving much of a shiny shite who wins the league. If it hadn't been us playing steller football then City would have won 7-0 in the row.

Fuck me what a boring league we're in now. I thought Italy was as dull as dishwater back in the day, but it's got nothing on this one. It's so stop start with whistle happy refs, diving dickheads everywhere. The smaller teams terrified to come out, others too scared to attack in case they break a fingernail and clubs that feel like it taking the piss and breaking every rule going while everyone looks the other way.


Fuck this season already :D
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

So Howard Philips

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 04:31:35 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:20:32 pm
It's a weird feeling thinking that if we got relegated this year then next year we'd probably have more fun as fans than we have had for years. The games would be better and more combatitive, the diving would be less. The crowds would be better and the compeition would be brilliant with loads of teams having a tilt at the tite.

Going into this Premier league season not really giving much of a shiny shite who wins the league. If it hadn't been us playing steller football then City would have won 7-0 in the row.

Fuck me what a boring league we're in now. I thought Italy was as dull as dishwater back in the day, but it's got nothing on this one. It's so stop start with whistle happy refs, diving dickheads everywhere. The smaller teams terrified to come out, others too scared to attack in case they break a fingernail and clubs that feel like it taking the piss and breaking every rule going while everyone looks the other way.


Fuck this season already :D

Im sure Ive read exactly the same post on Toffeeweb.

Except for the winning the league bit, obviously.
Bob Sacamano

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 04:45:47 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:19:57 pm
Who is Keisel?

Brett. A very solid defensive end for the Steelers. Was a fan favorite because of his energy and his beard. 
Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 04:59:36 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:20:32 pm
It's a weird feeling thinking that if we got relegated this year then next year we'd probably have more fun as fans than we have had for years. The games would be better and more combatitive, the diving would be less. The crowds would be better and the compeition would be brilliant with loads of teams having a tilt at the tite.

Going into this Premier league season not really giving much of a shiny shite who wins the league. If it hadn't been us playing steller football then City would have won 7-0 in the row.

Fuck me what a boring league we're in now. I thought Italy was as dull as dishwater back in the day, but it's got nothing on this one. It's so stop start with whistle happy refs, diving dickheads everywhere. The smaller teams terrified to come out, others too scared to attack in case they break a fingernail and clubs that feel like it taking the piss and breaking every rule going while everyone looks the other way.


Fuck this season already :D


Okay then, THANK FUCK  we don;t have to hear you talking out of your arse for the entire season then.  :wave
CraigDS

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:01:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:59:36 pm

Okay then, THANK FUCK  we don;t have to hear you talking out of your arse for the entire season then.  :wave

Just 3000 or so more to follow suit and then the footy topics on here might be decent again :D
Draex

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:42:22 pm
Jota joining preseason today.

Konate and Gravenberch later but going to america.

Great news
DiggerJohn

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:48:29 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:01:33 pm
Just 3000 or so more to follow suit and then the footy topics on here might be decent again :D

What and then it's the 3 amigos Samie draex and you 😂
HardworkDedication

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:51:31 pm
James Pearce@JamesPearceLFC·7m
Andy Robertson won't feature in the three US tour games as he continues his recovery from an injury he had from the Euros. #LFC
HardworkDedication

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:07:36 pm
Curtis speaking very highly of Slot. Saying it is the happiest he's been in terms of style of play.
Draex

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:08:35 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:51:31 pm
James Pearce@JamesPearceLFC·7m
Andy Robertson won't feature in the three US tour games as he continues his recovery from an injury he had from the Euros. #LFC

He really needs to fuck of international football, constant injuries.
killer-heels

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:13:39 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:07:36 pm
Curtis speaking very highly of Slot. Saying it is the happiest he's been in terms of style of play.

Kiss arse. Curtis that is, not you.
kop306

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:14:59 pm
jota
