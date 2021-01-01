It's a weird feeling thinking that if we got relegated this year then next year we'd probably have more fun as fans than we have had for years. The games would be better and more combatitive, the diving would be less. The crowds would be better and the compeition would be brilliant with loads of teams having a tilt at the tite.Going into this Premier league season not really giving much of a shiny shite who wins the league. If it hadn't been us playing steller football then City would have won 7-0 in the row.Fuck me what a boring league we're in now. I thought Italy was as dull as dishwater back in the day, but it's got nothing on this one. It's so stop start with whistle happy refs, diving dickheads everywhere. The smaller teams terrified to come out, others too scared to attack in case they break a fingernail and clubs that feel like it taking the piss and breaking every rule going while everyone looks the other way.Fuck this season already