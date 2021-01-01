Itll be the same for most of the big clubs who had players in semi final of Euros or Copa. Other clubs have Olympics to deal with also.



Maybe the uniqueness for us is a squad adapting to a new manager and preseason being really short for some key players. I wonder if we go mainly with players who have been available for longer in pre-season for those 1st few games of the season before the international break.



We might do but that would be a worry. We've got a tricky first game against a newly promoted and excitable team that probably have the core group available during pre-season. Talent wise we'll have superior players regardless of who's available but ideally you'd like to start the season full strength and get the early momentum.Also, Man Utd away is our third game and we could find ourselves in that awkward position of introducing in more senior players for that game that haven't had sufficient time with the rest of the squad and are still catching up fitness wise.