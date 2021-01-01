saw this..how did he get the video?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX767n9n_Tc







Loving the speed of passing there coupled with some decent movement as well. That's how you pull sides out. Created a ton of chances there as well critically coupled with some good movement both halves, but that seemed a really decent workout fitness-wise, especially as it was frigging hot yesterday. (was it me or did Curtis look like he was going to throw up in one scene there?!?!)No matter who's been in charge, but especially under Klopp, when any Liverpool side has played high-tempo, no-one lives with us. We don't have to do it for 90 mins, but if we have 10 min bursts when the situation requires it, then we'll batter sides. Personally, I'd like to see him work on eradicating sides getting the wrong side of us so easily, so will be interested to see more of what happens when we don't have the ball moving forward as well, as I can imagine that Slot will focus a lot on a co-ordinated press and leave a lot less gaps for sides to exploit. 4-2-3-1 is my best guess which does seem to tally with what a lot of others think will happen. Having Bajectic, Morton, Endo, MacAllister, Trent(?) there gives options as well.Don't care about the results in pre-season. Keep some cards close to the chest and concentrate on formation and fitness, but that looks a great start and exciting to watch. G'wan Arne lad!!