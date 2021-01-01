Yep, I totally get the understated appointment of Slot as not necessarily being a negative, for mostly the point you raise that he is not Klopp and needs to build his own legacy. That said, if the club are not in the least bit excited by his announcement then it does not inspire me to get revved up, so to speak! Fear of the unknown to, possibly. I am not sure there is a right or wrong way to feel about it at all.



We do have exciting young players, they didn't let us down last season either. I do not want to rely on them endlessly, they need stability of the more experienced players. Virgil's post tournament disappointment comments actually surprised me a little, I am not sure where his heart lies as of this moment, same with Trent. That news story just breeds doubt, but supporters will either be unconcerned or unhappy and yes, noone is bigger than the club.



I suppose the biggest enthusiasm dampener is the circus and shitshow that is the EPL itself. Poor referees will continue, the 115 will march on with impunity and all it takes is a slow start from Slot to cause some niggling doubts to creep in.



I will continue to follow and support no worries, hopefully it won't take long for the team to create a new identity.



The biggest challenge early doors for Slot will be to win over Trent and Virg and get them wanting to stick around. They can call Slot the 'head coach' all they want but he's the figurehead that will attract players to sign or have them wanting to stay and play for him. If Klopp was still here then there's little doubt they'd both sign. If he can't do that then it's not his fault necessarily (they may just have had enough) but it's a big early setback to his reign.We'll be entertaining to watch still at least, imagine we'd apponted Southgate.