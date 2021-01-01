« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 06:39:05 pm »
Interesting..
Its important to show your mentality. Show the lads how its done as leaders in the group, bellowed Liverpools first-team fitness coach Conall Murtagh as Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo set off on the punishing six-minute race test at Kirkby.
Salah certainly rose to the challenge as he covered more ground than any of his team-mates knocking Sepp van den Berg off the top of the leaderboard.
Can we get milner back, just for preseason?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.