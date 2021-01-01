« previous next »
looking forward to watching how the team develops after all the changes

Its important to show your mentality. Show the lads how its done as leaders in the group, bellowed Liverpools first-team fitness coach Conall Murtagh as Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo set off on the punishing six-minute race test at Kirkby.

Salah certainly rose to the challenge as he covered more ground than any of his team-mates  knocking Sepp van den Berg off the top of the leaderboard.
Can we get milner back, just for preseason?
Slot was seen talking to Quansah and Nyoni for a while. The starboys about to be big time.  8)

Every time I see Kwanz this preseason, his facial expression is intense...

Gonna be his year...
Thats a fucking boot camp slots running there.

fine by me as long as he doesnt break 'em  ;D
Anyone know when we leave for the States? I presume it's this weekend?
