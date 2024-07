Will all the players that were involved in the semi's and finals at the Euros and Copa come back just before the season starts? Surely they get 2-3 weeks off now right?



They're expected to get 3 weeks off. Some who barely featured like Konaté, Gravenberch, Gomez, maybe even Trent may opt to return after two weeks, but potentially we're looking at not getting most of them back until a week before the season starts.Obviously they've been training since the season ended so they will have their base fitness from that and we might set them some individual work while they're on their holidays but not ideal as it's a big chunk of our first team that will be missing.