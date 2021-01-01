Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Pre-season 2024
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Pre-season 2024 (Read 11553 times)
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,459
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Pre-season 2024
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 04:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 5, 2024, 03:25:14 pm
You know, you just fucking know, that Arne was the Harvey of his side when he played...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 68,812
Re: Pre-season 2024
«
Reply #121 on:
Today
at 04:18:21 pm »
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 68,812
Re: Pre-season 2024
«
Reply #122 on:
Today
at 05:50:24 pm »
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 68,812
Re: Pre-season 2024
«
Reply #123 on:
Today
at 06:37:44 pm »
https://x.com/LFC/status/1810004351299338600
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Pre-season 2024
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.31]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2