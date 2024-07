That's good news. That means Kelleher, Bradley, Tsimikas, Quansah, Endo, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak, and Salah, should all be there when we start pre-season on Thursday/Friday. Then you have Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Calum Scanlon, Owen Beck, Luke Chambers, van den Berg, Nat Phillips, Rhy Williams, Billy Koumetio, James McConnell, James Balagizi, Tyler Morton, Bobby Clark, Lewis Koumas, Jayden Danns, and Kaide Gordon.



Actually a decent group to get started with.