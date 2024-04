Musiala is a real talent. Was really good tonight. Ive watched Bellingham now against City and Bayern. Nothing special at all. The english media would let u believe hes the second coming of Messi. I wonder if hell cut it in the PL or just become another Sancho.



Bellingham is a good player, you don't score 21 goals in your first season in Spanish football before your 21st birthday without having something about you. But he might just be a really good no. 10/ attacking midfielder.But Toni Kroos was on a different fucking level to him and every other player out there this evening. He gave an exhibition on how to play central mid.